Stunning Hamilton High down the raging favourites

Hamilton High School 4-8 Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 2-10

By Mortimer Murphy

Hamilton HS Bandon stunned Corn Uí Mhuirí champions, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, in this final Group C game played in difficult conditions in Tralee.

The Cork side were fully deserving of victory, laying the platform for success with a devastating first-half display. The Dingle side looked a shadow of their normal selves and struggled without Kerry minor Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaíoch along with defenders Gearóid Ó Leidhinn and Pól Ó Cathaláin.

The victors had a dream start with Fionn Herlihy’s converted penalty after two minutes. Bandon, with the wind, kicked on from this with Adam Kenneally and Niall Lawton dominating midfield which meant a steady supply of ball to inside forwards Eolann McSweeney and Herlihy.

They drove on with superb points from Herlihy (2), Niall Lawton and Darragh O’Shea along with a 28th minute Eolann McSweeney goal to push 2-5 to 0-2 clear. Dylan Geaney’s goal gave Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne hope moments before the break, narrowing the gap to six points (2-6 to 1-2).

Corca Dhuibhne were backed by the elements in the second half but defensively Bandon were superb and dangerous on the counter-attack.

The favourites were reliant on the outstanding Geaney up front and he scored all but two of their second-half scores with Colm Moriarty and Deividas Uosis well marshalled. Bandon’s struck for two more goals from McSweeney and Adam Walsh Murphy to seal the deal before the Dingle outfit had a spectacular 54th minute consolation goal from Geaney.

The result sees HHS Bandon finish top of group C while PS Chorca Dhuibhne enter this evening’s draw as runners-up and can meet St Brendan’s, Rochestown or St Flannans Ennis.

Scorers for Hamilton HS: F Herlihy ( 1-5, 1-0 pen, 3 f’s), E McSweeney (2-0), A Walsh Murphy (1-1), D O’Shea (0-1 free), N Lawton (0-1)

Scorers for Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: D Ó Geibheannaigh (2-7, 3 frees), Colm Ó Muircheartaigh (0-2), Deividas Uosis (0-1’45).

HAMILTON HS: D Curtin; H Lillis, T Twohig, D Muckian; E Collins, C Barry, S Barry; A Kenneally, N Lawton; S Sexton, D O’Shea, A Walsh Murphy; E McSweeney, B Donegan, F Herlihy.

Sub: B Murphy for E McSweeney (47)

POBALSCOIL CHORCA DHUIBHNE : G Mac Carthaigh; C Ó Flannúra, Colin Ó Muircheartaigh, S Ó Loinsigh; S Ó Brosnacháin, T Ó Dubháin, S Óg Ó Moráin ; J Aghas , Colm Ó Muircheartaigh; C Ó Catháin, C Failbhe, Deividas Uosis, D Ó Geibheannaigh, Cathal Ó Beaglaíoch, C Ó Riagáin.

Subs: M Ó Mainnín for C Ó Riagáin (47) , G Leidhinn for C Ó Riagáin, T Ó Sé for C Ó Catháin (56), R Ó Suilleabháin for Colin Ó Muircheartaigh (56), M Ó Cathasaigh for J Aghas (56).

Referee: E Walsh (Rathmore)