Stephen Bennett says relegation may help Waterford's reboot

For a county under new management and still licking their wounds after a disappointing championship campaign, starting 2019 in the second tier of hurling’s Allianz League won’t do Waterford any harm at all, according to Stephen Bennett.

Having been relegated from the top flight last spring, the Déise will find themselves in the company of counties like Carlow, Offaly and Laois in the early months of the new year.

The Waterford hurlers failed to come out on top in any of their last five outings and having not won a competitive fixture since March 11.

So it could be argued that the opportunity to bounce back from Division 1B, as opposed to operating in the minefield that is 1A, could be exactly what they require.

“I don’t see it as any disadvantage playing in Division 1B,” Bennett reasons.

“Even in 2015 when we won the league, we came from Division 1B. You can get on a run of two or three wins, it is actually nice.

“Limerick and Galway both won All-Irelands from Division 1B. Hopefully, we can go on a good run to qualify.

“You need to be 100% in Division 1A or you are going to lose games. I don’t see it as any disadvantage playing in Division 1B. It could actually be good for newer fellas coming in getting game-time.”

With Waterford’s season having finished up on June 17, a day earlier than when their 2017 championship campaign threw-in, Bennett believes their five-and-a-half-month break from the inter-county scene has been good for the Waterford camp as they head into their first year under new manager Padraic Fanning. Watching from the couch as the latter stages of the hurling championship unfolded didn’t make for comfortable viewing, but, in hindsight, it may work to their favour in the coming months.

“We haven’t played in six months so everyone is itching to get back started again,” said the 23-year old Waterford forward.

“It was a big shock to be off for the whole summer. You wanted to be a part of it. But, at the same time, it was nice to have a break.

“Ten of the lads (including his brother Shane) went travelling to America and they had an unreal summer.

“Other fellas went back playing with the clubs or were taking time out. Everyone is excited coming back in trying to make the team.

“2018 was disappointing; to be relegated from the league and then finishing last in the Munster round-robin group. I suppose it is just exciting now to get it right for this year and to, hopefully, go on a good run in the league and to qualify in the championship.”

A brother of Shane and Kieran, both of whom have returned to the Déise set-up ahead of 2019, Stephen is working through just his second pre-season in six years. Two hip surgeries around Christmas of 2012 provided relief from an injury that had been plaguing him for two years at that point, but the Ballysaggart forward, who started three of Waterford’s four championship games this summer, required two further hip operations at the end of 2015.

“The four hip operations really hampered my last few years. Being able to train at this time of the year makes a huge difference.

“I knew from when I was 15 that I was getting both hips done, but you still have to wait until you are 17 before they can operate. I probably did too much when I was young. You’re playing Harty Cup from second year, you are playing U15s, 16s,16s and a half, then you have soccer and other things.

“A lot of times I knew I shouldn’t have played, but you still do it because there are managers expecting. But you do need to listen to your body.

“The hips are as good now as they have been in a long time. I’m looking forward to the year, to get in playing matches.”