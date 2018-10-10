Stateside delight for Murphy in Junior C decider

By Seamus O Tuama

Timmy Murphy won the All-Ireland Junior C bowling title for Cork in the autumnal glory of Wompatuck State Park south-east of Boston on Sunday.

He beat the classy New York representative Adrian Lappin in a final that was a worthy climax to a weekend of top-class bowling. The series was hosted by Boston club for the North American region. The tarmac course wound in a clockwise circle, of about 16 shots, through the wooded park. It had plenty of variety and challenges.

Murphy won the opening shots by 25m. Lappin hit back with a brilliant second to gain a 70m lead. Murphy’s third pulled left. This gave Lappin a chance to gain odds, but he didn’t capitalise. Murphy’s fourth went right and missed the first bend, Lappin’s bowl followed a similar path and missed the tip.

Lappin regained the lead with his fifth to light and beat a great sixth from Murphy.

He consolidated his lead with a good seventh to the next bend after Murphy’s bowl hit a joint in the tarmac and missed sight. Murphy beat the cross with his next and Lappin increased his lead to 80m at the top of the long straight.

Murphy played a brilliant ninth on the straight. Lappin’s reply went right and beat it by just 15m. Murphy then got a big shot to just short of the no-play line. Lappin misplayed his to the left and missed the tip by 100m. His following throw missed Murphy’s tip to leave him a bowl behind.

Lappin knocked the bowl down the short straight. Murphy made sight in two more to keep his lead close to a bowl.

Murphy then played a brilliant 15th to just short of sight at the last bend. Lappin replied with a great bowl, which veered left, but still gave him sight of the line. Murphy missed the line with his 16th, but had big odds. Lappin needed a huge throw to have any chance, but he played his bowl to the right and missed Murphy’s tip.

Peter Clinton (Louth) beat Niall Smith (Armagh) by a bowl in the Novice I final, having won the Novice II final last year at Aughagower.

He led by 80m after two great shots, but missed light in two more. Smith came close to the bend in five. Clinton had clear sight in five and raised a bowl with his seventh. Smith knocked the bowl with a big shot down the long straight.

Clinton recovered most of his odds with his next.

Smith closed the gap when Clinton failed to make the short straight in two more. Clinton then got a lucky rub to sight, which pushed his lead to a bowl. Smith knocked odds by beating Clinton’s big shot to the double bend. Clinton did better around the bend to raise a bowl again.

Smith played a super shot to the last bend, but debris on the road steered Clinton to sight too. He closed with a great shot which restored his bowl of odds.

Barry O’Reilly (Armagh) easily beat Danny O’Shea (London) in the Novice II final. He had almost a bowl after two. He made the first corner in four to go a bowl clear. He raised a second bowl after 10 to the top of the long straight.

Timmy Murphy needed two massive shots to rescue his semi-final against David Hughes (Mayo) on Saturday.

Hughes took a big lead with a brilliant opener, but Murphy rallied and led after five. Hughes regained the lead with his next and went a bowl in front after a great ninth. They battled over the bowl to the bottom of the hill.

Murphy then played the first of his two monster bowls to sight at the double bend. He followed with a sensational 15th down the right track to light at the last bend. Hughes kept challenging and when Murphy missed the line he had a small chance. He played a good last shot, but Murphy beat it well.

Adrian Lappin closed in style in his semi-final to see off Patrick Mackle (Armagh) and Pádraig Nugent (London). Nugent set the early pace, but Mackle led after five and dominated for a period. Nugent regained the lead on the long straight, but Mackle was in control again after making the no-play line in 10.

Lappin gained the lead after 12 to the bottom of the short straight. He lofted a brilliant 13th to win control. He sealed it with a great shot to sight at the last bend and scored the line in 16.

Peter Clinton beat Lyndon Kiely (Boston) by a bowl and Peter Deasy (London) by two bowls in his Novice I semi-final.

In the second semi-final, Niall Smith beat Darren Bowen (Cork) and Ger Kennedy (Mayo). Bowen was the dominant player, but he played two dead bowls and lost in the last shot.

In the Novice II semi-final Barry O’Reilly (Armagh) beat Kevin McGrath (Boston) in the last shot, with Richard Forde (Mayo) third. Danny O’Shea (London) beat Noel Carr (Louth) and Richard Murphy (Cork) in his semi-final. Kelly Mallon reversed her Queen of the Roads defeat when she beat Silke Tulk in the last shot of an exhibition score on Friday.