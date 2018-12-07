NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Stander and Carberry return for Munster; Leinster make wholesale changes

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 07:54 PM

C-J Stander and Joey Carbery return to the Munster side for Sunday's Pool 2 encounter with Castres at Thomond Park.

They replace Arno Both and J-J Hanrahan.

Mike Haley and Andrew Conway have both worked through their respective injury issues to take their places in the starting fifteen.

Meanwhile, Leo Cullen has made wholesale changes to his Leinster side for tomorrow's Pool 1 trip to Bath.

There's an entirely different fifteen than the side that slayed the Dragons in the Pro 14 last week.

That means the likes of Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose, Rob Kearney, Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan all return, while Dan Leavy is named at the unfamiliar position of number 8.

Coming up against their former defence coach Girvan Dempsey, Leinster skipper Rhys Ruddock said he knows things won't be easy.

