St Angela's Ursuline crowned Munster champions after impressive win over STN Doon

Saturday, January 12, 2019 - 03:09 PM
By John Keogh

St Angela's Ursuline Waterford 1-11 - 0-5 Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa Doon

St Angela’s Ursuline Waterford are Munster Post Primary Schools Senior A Camogie champions after a 1-11 to 0-5 victory over Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa Doon in Cappamore.

The Waterford school dominated from the early stages and raced into a 0-5 to 0-0 lead thanks to Annie Fitzgerald and Abby Flynn.

The dynamic duo hit all of St Angela’s scores in the nine-point win and Doon struggled to contain them throughout the 60 minutes.

Doon did brilliantly to only be trailing by four points at the break with Leah Heffernan and Karen Cunningham frees.

However, St Angela’s were not to be denied and sealed a well-deserved win when Fitzgerald buried the game’s only goal five minutes from time.

Scorers: St Angela’s Ursuline Waterford: A Fitzgerald 1-6 (2f), Ab Flynn 0-5.

Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa Doon: K Cunningham 0-3 (1f, 2 ‘45s), L Heffernan 0-2 (2fs).

St Angela’s Ursuline Waterford: L O’Donoghue; S Cantwell, L Hogan, E Flynn; S Farrell, L Sheridan, H Flynn; J Tuohy, K Lynch; C Carroll, C O’Sullivan, A Fitzgerald; R Walsh, Al Flynn, Ab Flynn.

Subs: S Maher for E Flynn (44), L McLoughlin for Al Flynn (59), H Ryan for Farrell (60).

Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa Doon: G Fox; Ao Ryan, R O’Donnell, L Quaid; E Gantley, L Heffernan, S Burke; An Ryan, K Bradshaw; A Hayes, R O’Dwyer, L Meehan; L Heffernan, K Cunningham, E O’Dwyer.

Subs: C Ryan for Quaid (27), F Bradshaw for An Ryan (58).

Ref: J O’Leary (Cork)


