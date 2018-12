SSE Airtricity Premier League: Cork City away to Pat's on opening night

While Dundalk will begin the defence of their title at home to Sligo Rovers, runners up Cork City will be away to St Patrick’s Athletic on the opening night of the 2019 SSE Airtricity Premier League season, on Friday March 15.

And the big two are scheduled to meet for the first time in league action on March 29 at Oriel Park.

First Division Champions U.C.D. travel to DerryCity on the opening night and promoted Finn Harps will be heading in the opposite direction to take on Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Completing the opening round of fixtures in the top flight, Shamrock Rovers are away to Waterford.

The First Division season will begin a week later on Friday, February 22 as Bray Wanderers travel to Cabinteely, Limerick welcome LongfordTown, Shelbourne go to Galway United, Athlone Town host Wexford and Cobh Ramblers face Drogheda United at United Park.

"We've made a few changes to the fixture list based on feedback from the clubs and other stakeholders,” said FAI Competitions Director Fran Gavin. “We've switched one midweek round of fixtures from before the mid-season break to after," said FAI Competitions Director Fran Gavin.

"Also, all Premier Division clubs will now come into the EA SPORTS Cup at the second round stage and there has also been an adjustment to the play-off dates.

"We're also delighted to be hosting the UEFA U17 European Championships in May at a number of SSE Airtricity League grounds and to facilitate the competition, the schedule has been adjusted accordingly.

The tournament begins on Friday, May 3 with the final on Sunday, May 19 with Tallaght Stadium, Regional Sports Centre, City Calling Stadium, the UCD Bowl and the Carlisle Grounds set to be used.

The 2019 Airtricity Premier Division fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Friday, February 15: Bohemians v Finn Harps; Derry City v UCD; Dundalk v Sligo Rovers; St. Pat’s v Cork City; Waterford v Shamrock Rovers. Friday, February 22: Cork City v Waterford; Sligo Rovers v St. Pat’s; UCD v Bohemians; Finn Harps v Dundalk, 8pm; Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, 8pm. Monday Feb 25: Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers; Derry City v Waterford; Dundalk v UCD; St. Pat’s v Finn Harps; Sligo Rovers v Cork City.

Friday, March 1: Cork City v Derry City; UCD v St. Pat’s; Waterford v Bohemians; Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers, 8pm; Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, 8pm.; Monday, March 4: Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps, 8pm. Friday March 8/Saturday March 9: Bohemians v Derry City; Dundalk v Waterford; St. Pat’s v Shamrock Rovers; Finn Harps v Cork City, 8pm; Saturday March 9: Sligo Rovers v UCD. Friday, March 15: Cork City v Bohemians; Derry City v Dundalk; UCD v Finn Harps; Waterford v St. Pats; Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, 8pm. Friday, March 22/Saturday March 23: Dundalk v Bohemians; St. Pat’s v Derry City; UCD v Cork City; Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, 8pm; Saturday March 23: Sligo Rovers v Waterford. Friday, March 29: Bohemians v St. Pat’s; Derry City v Sligo Rovers; Dundalk v Cork City; Waterford v Finn Harps; Shamrock Rovers v UCD, 8pm.

Friday, April 5: Cork City v Shamrock Rovers; St. Pat’s v Dundalk; UCD v Waterford; Finn Harps v Derry City; Saturday April 6: Sligo Rovers v Bohemians. Friday, April 12: Cork City v St. Pat’s; UCD v Derry City; Finn Harps v Bohemians. 8pm; Shamrock Rovers v Waterford, 8pm; Saturday, April 13: Sligo Rovers v Dundalk. Friday, April 19: Bohemians v UCD; Derry City v Shamrock Rovers; Dundalk v Finn Harps; St. Pat’s v Sligo Rovers; Waterford v Cork City. Monday, April 22: Cork City v Sligo Rovers; Finn Harps v St. Pat’s; UCD v Dundalk; Waterford v Derry City; Tuesday, April 23: Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, 8pm. Friday, April 26: Bohemians v Waterford; Derry City v Cork City; Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers; St. Pat’s v UCD; Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps. Monday, April 29: Cork City v Finn Harps; Derry City v Bohemians; UCD v Sligo Rovers; Waterford v Dundalk; Shamrock Rovers v St. Pat’s, 8pm.

Friday May 3: Bohemians v Cork City; Dundalk v Derry City; St. Pat’s v Waterford; Finn Harps v UCD, 8pm; Saturday May 4: Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers. Friday May 10: Bohemians v Dundalk; Cork City v UCD; Derry City v St. Pat’s; Saturday. May 11: Waterford v Sligo Rovers, 7pm. Friday, May 17: Cork City v Dundalk; St. Pat’s v Bohemians; UCD v Shamrock Rovers; Finn Harps v Waterford, 8pm; Saturday May 18: Sligo Rovers v Derry City. Monday May 20: Dundalk v Bohemians; UCD v Cork City; Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, 8pm; Tuesday May 21: Sligo Rovers v Waterford. Friday May 24: Bohemians v Sligo Rovers; Derry City v Finn Harps; Dundalk v St. Pat’s; Waterford v UCD; Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, 8pm. Friday May 31: Bohemians v Finn Harps; Derry City v UCD; Dundalk v Sligo Rovers; St. Pat’s v Cork City; Waterford v Shamrock Rovers.

Saturday June 8 (times tbc): Cork City v Waterford; Finn Harps v Dundalk; Shamrock Rovers v Derry City; Sligo Rovers v St. Pat’s; UCD v Bohemians. Friday June 14: Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers; Derry City v Waterford; Dundalk v UCD; St. Pat’s v Finn Harps; Sligo Rovers v Cork City. Friday June 28: Cork City v Derry City; UCD v St. Pat’s; Waterford v Bohemians; Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers, 8pm; Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk.

Monday July 1: Bohemians v Derry City; Dundalk v Waterford; St. Pat’s v Shamrock Rovers; Sligo Rovers v UCD; Finn Harps v Cork City, 8pm. Friday July 5: Cork City v Bohemians; Derry City v Dundalk; UCD v Finn Harps; Waterford v St Pat's; Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers. Friday July 12: St Pat's v Derry City. Friday July 19: Bohemians v St Pat's; Derry City v Sligo Rovers; Dundalk v Cork City; Waterford v Finn Harps; Shamrock Rovers v UCD, 8pm. Friday July 26: Cork City v Shamrock Rovers; St Pat's v Dundalk; UCD v Waterford; Finn Harps v Derry City, 8pm; Saturday July 27: Sligo Rovers v Bohemians.

Friday August 2: Cork City v St Pat's; UCD v Derry City; Finn Harps v Bohemians, 8pm; Shamrock Rovers v Waterford, 8pm; Saturday August 3: Sligo Rovers v Dundalk. Friday August 16: Bohemians v UCD; Derry City v Shamrock Rovers; Dundalk v Finn Harps; St Pat's v Sligo Rovers; Waterford v Cork City. Friday August 30: Cork City v Sligo Rovers; UCD v Dundalk; Waterford v Derry City; Finn Harps v St Pat's, 8pm; Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, 8pm.

Friday September 13: Bohemians v Waterford; Derry City v Cork City; Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers; St Pat's v UCD; Saturday, September 14: Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps. Friday September 20: Cork City v Finn Harps; Derry City v Bohemians; UCD v Sligo Rovers; Waterford v Dundalk; Shamrock Rovers v St Pat's, 8pm.

Friday October 4: Bohemians v Cork City; Dundalk v Derry City; St Pat's v Waterford; Finn Harps v UCD, 8pm; Saturday October 5: Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers. Friday October 11: Bohemians v Dundalk; Cork City v UCD; Derry City v St Pat's; Waterford v Sligo Rovers; Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps, 8pm. Friday October 18: Cork City v Dundalk; St Pat's v Bohemians; UCD v Shamrock Rovers; Finn Harps v Waterford, 8pm; Saturday, October 19: Sligo Rovers v Derry City. Friday October 25: Bohemians v Sligo Rovers; Derry City v Finn Harps; Dundalk v St Pat's; Shamrock Rovers v Cork City; Waterford v UCD.