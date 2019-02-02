Spurs stuck back in grid like Alonso

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino likened his side’s position in the Premier League title race to Fernando Alonso’s Formula One plight.

Despite a host of circumstances being against them, Spurs somehow find themselves still in contention at the top of the league and could go second – just four points behind leaders Liverpool – if they win the lunch-time kick-off against Newcastle today.

'When you work in football, it's because you want to win,' he said. 'When you are a player the only thing you want is to win,' says Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

It is an impressive achievement given the lack of money they have spent this season compared to their top-four rivals, having gone through a second successive transfer window without signing anyone.

They have recently lost two of their best players in Harry Kane and Dele Alli to lengthy injuries — amid an endless battle with fitness issues in their squad — and are still playing at Wembley.

None of that is conducive to making a realistic title bid and Formula One fan Pochettino used the plight of Alonso to highlight his point.

The Spaniard, up against Lewis Hamilton in a far superior car, finished 11th in the drivers’ championship last season, something the Argentinian says was not down to his driving skills.

“You can be a winner but if you don’t have the tools to win, it’s difficult. If you have the car to win and you are good, then you win.

“If you have the same car as another who is good, then one is going to win and the other is going to lose.

“Take the example of Fernando Alonso and compare with Hamilton. If you put Hamilton in McLaren last season and Alonso in Mercedes, it’s the same result: Hamilton at the bottom and Alonso at the top.

“Where did Alonso finish last season with McLaren? I follow Formula One. I love McLaren. But it wasn’t competitive last season. That’s the reality, no? But do you think that’s a problem with Alonso or a problem with the car?”

Whatever is under his bonnet, Pochettino has performed a surprising reversal and now intends to use outcast striker Vincent Janssen.

The Dutch striker, who spent most of last season on loan at Fenerbahce, has not played for Spurs since August 2017. Having not been listed in the club’s Premier League squad in the first half of the season, and being forced to train with the U23s, he was expected to leave in the January transfer window.

However, despite links to several clubs, Janssen stayed with Spurs and now Pochettino will include him in his first-team squad.

The Argentinian had been steadfast in his opinion that the 24-year-old was not involved in his plans, even after injuries to Harry Kane and Dele Alli last month.

But he will now be included in the club’s new Premier League squad, which has been submitted today.

“I think he’s going to be on the list, he’s going to be involved,” Pochettino said.

“That is my decision, my decision that he’s going to be involved with the first-team from today and he’s going to be like another player, involved with the chances if he deserves it to be in the squad or to play.

“For different reasons — but the principle reason was a sporting decision — one year ago we decided to send him on loan and then in the last year he didn’t play because he was injured.

“But I think after [it was about] trying to find solutions because the player wanted to leave the club and the club wanted to provide for him another place to play football.

“But in the end, when that was impossible, I think the most important thing now is to treat him [properly] because he’s a person and my responsibility is to manage people, not chairs or sofas or furniture.

“My decision is from today he’s going to be involved with the first-team, to try to do his best, to get fit and be competitive, and he’s going to be one more in the squad and the team.”