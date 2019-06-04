Watch: Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor returns triumphantly to Ireland

Katie Taylor shows off her belts at Dublin Airport. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Katie Taylor received a massive welcome at Dublin Airport this morning after her Lightweight World Boxing success at the weekend.

The Bray Boxer came through the doors of Terminal 2 just before 10.30am, having flown into Dublin Airport, following her fight at Madison Square Garden in New York, and was greeted by Sports Minister Shane Ross.

Taylor became the undisputed lightweight champion, after defeating Belgian Delfine Persoon, with Taylor's professional record now at 14-0.

Taylor arrived into the terminal building with four belts in her grasp, having unified the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight titles.

Speaking on her arrival, she says that she is delighted with the support that she has received.

"I have definitely come a long, long way. It has been an incredible journey," she said.

"After the first World title, the next thing was to unify the belt and the next step was to become the undisputed champion.

"There is a lot of people who have supported me over the years, and to be holding all of these belts now and being a champion at the pinnacle of my sport is an absolute dream.

"Too be holding all five belts, this is what it's all about. This is why I started boxing in the first place."

Among those waiting for Taylor was her former teacher Joe Behan who taught here at St Fergal's Junior School in Bray.

Supporters came from near and far to welcome home their heroine, with Anna Lyons and her friend Shona Hickey from Abbeyfeale in Limerick getting a bus to the Airport at 1am, with the hope of catching a glimpse of Taylor.

It paid off, as Taylor posed for a photo with her delighted fans.

There have been calls for a statue in honour of Katie Taylor to be erected in Bray following Sunday's success.

Minister for Health Simon Harris TD is among those who has written to Wicklow County Council, asking that they commission 'a permanent and public tribute' to Katie Taylor in Bray.