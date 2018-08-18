Home»Sport

WATCH: Paddy Barnes loses bid for WBC flyweight title

Saturday, August 18, 2018 - 08:22 PM

Irish boxer Paddy Barnes has lost his bid for a first professional world title at Windsor Park this evening.

The two-time Olympic bronze medalist was defeated by reigning WBC flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales.

The Belfast native traded blows well with Rosales before a hard body shot by the Nicaraguan saw him sink to his feet - losing by knockout in the third round.

Carl Frampton headlines the card in a featherweight clash with Luke Jackson later this evening.

- Digital desk


KEYWORDS

SportBoxingPaddy Barnes

More in this Section

Team line-ups for All-Ireland hurling final revealed

Cipriani disciplinary hearing sparks row between RFU and Gloucester

5 key talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures

Deontay Wilder posturing sees US heavyweight trade verbal blows with Tyson Fury


Today's Stories

Kicking the league when it’s down a mug’s game

If Limerick engineer the goal chances, Gillane won’t keep missing

John Kiely takes on the hype at its own game

The victors will be the worthiest All-Ireland champions in history. That’ll be Limerick.

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 18, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 12
    • 18
    • 22
    • 32
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »