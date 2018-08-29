Home»Sport

US Open code violation for Alize Cornet changing her top on court sparks outrage

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - 02:50 PM

In one of the most bizarre episodes of the tennis season, France's Alize Cornet has been given a warning for temporarily taking her top off.

Organisers at Flushing Meadows are operating an extreme heat policy where female players take a 10-minute break before deciding third sets are played after temperatures reached up to 38C.

Having gone off court to change during the break in her match with Sweden's Johanna Larsson, the 28-year-old realised she had her top on back to front and quickly changed it.

However, she was called for a code violation by the chair umpire.

The decision was met with outrage, especially given that male players are allowed to change shirts on court.

Andy Murray's mother, Judy, took to Twitter to question the decision.

The tennis coach said: "Alize Cornet came back to court after 10-minute heat break. Had her fresh shirt on back to front. Changed at back of court. Got a code violation. Unsportsmanlike conduct ... But the men can change shirts on court."

As did others who also pointed out the fact that the men are allowed to do it.


