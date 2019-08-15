News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Triathletes disqualified from Olympic qualifier for crossing finish line hand-in-hand

Triathletes disqualified from Olympic qualifier for crossing finish line hand-in-hand
File photo of Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jess Learmonth
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 04:07 PM

Great Britain’s Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown were disqualified on the finishing line to hand Bermuda’s Flora Duffy gold at the Tokyo 2020 triathlon test event.

Learmonth and Taylor-Brown crossed the line hand-in-hand in first and second places, but were disqualified under rules designed to prevent contrived finishes.

National performance director Mike Cavendish told British Triathlon’s official website: “It’s obviously disappointing to have Jess and Georgia disqualified, but it’s a testament to the depth of our female squad that we still have another athlete on the podium [after Vicky Holland was upgraded to bronze].

“What the athletes delivered today has told us a lot ahead of next year, and to have five athletes in the top 11 is great.”

The disqualifications were made under the International Triathlon Union’s Rule 2.11.f, which states that “athletes who finish in a contrived tie situation, where no effort to separate their finish times has been made, will be disqualified”.

Twice world champion Duffy was the main beneficiary as she claimed first place ahead of Italy’s Alice Betto with Rio Olympic medallist Holland third.

Betto and the United States’ Summer Rappaport, who finished fifth, qualified for next summer’s Olympic Games in the city as a result of their endeavours.

The circumstances left British Triathlon selectors with a difficult decision to make on whether Holland has booked her place in Tokyo.

The selection policy states that any athlete who won a medal in Rio three years ago – Holland took bronze – would meet the criteria by finishing on the podium at the test event.

However, the policy includes the caveat: “The automatic nominations will not apply if, in the opinion of the panel, the results of (the race) are/is significantly impacted by: i. a large-scale racing incident (such as a crash); OR ii. environmental conditions/exceptional circumstances which result in substantial alteration to the race format.”

As well as the disqualifications, the distance of the run was halved from 10 kilometres to five because of extreme heat.

Holland said: “I don’t know how British Triathlon will choose things now. I wouldn’t want to be a selector.”

The selection panel will meet on October 14.

Dalo's All-Ireland Preview Podcast: Tale of the unexpected but familiar final

READ MORE

Nick Kyrgios launches another foul-mouthed outburst in feud with Irish umpire

More on this topic

Tokyo unveils 2020 Olympic medals made from recycled gadgetsTokyo unveils 2020 Olympic medals made from recycled gadgets

TOPIC: Olympics

More in this Section

Adrian goes from free agent to Liverpool hero with match-winning penalty saveAdrian goes from free agent to Liverpool hero with match-winning penalty save

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

World champ Luvo Manyonga wins over Cork crowdWorld champ Luvo Manyonga wins over Cork crowd

Phil Healy confident best yet to comePhil Healy confident best yet to come


Lifestyle

Populate your feed with these stylish, hunger-inducing, family-friendly accounts.The Instagrammers mixing food and parenting

It’s all about wildlife-watching, Tanzanian hitch-hiking, and temperatures of -56, as Luke Rix-Standing finds out.BBC presenter talks about the highs and lows of being a compulsive traveller

Think wallpaper’s too daunting or outdated? Gabrielle Fagan reveals how to get on board with one of decor’s boldest shifts.Roll up, Roll up: 6 wicked ways to wake up your rooms with wallpaper

Help and advice for keeping cavities at bay.As dentists call for sugar-free schools, here are 5 top tips for looking after your children’s teeth

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »