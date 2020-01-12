News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Templeogue book spot in National Cup final thanks to Jason Killeen

By John Coughlan
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 07:14 AM

Griffith College Templeogue booked a spot in the Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup final out of the fire in Neptune Stadium last night, winning out 78-75 over Coughlan C&S Neptune at the death.

A huge three-pointer from Neil Randolph with just over two minutes to go sent Templeogue into a 72-71 point lead and the game remained in the balance from there on out.

Jason Killeen was one of the heroes for the Dubliners on the night as he followed up with a big defensive board – part of his 17 total in rebounds – and finished out at the other end to push them three up.

Another massive Killeen score followed, as the game ticked toward the minute mark.

However, the final chapter had not yet been written as Kyle Hosford had ice in his veins to slot home two free throws at the other end.

Randolph replied in kind for Templeogue and despite a late Hosford bucket, and a final last gasp shot from Lehmon Colbert, it was Templeogue who will head back to the Arena in Tallaght on a final scoreline of 78-75.

basketballNeptune

