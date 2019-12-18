News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Survey reveals Ireland's Greatest Sporting Moment of the year

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 07:02 AM

Shane Lowry's win at The Open Championship has been rated Ireland's Greatest Sporting Moment of 2019.

A Teneo Sports survey also reveals Ireland's team of the year, the most admired sports star and the country's most popular sport.

Shane Lowry's first ever Major win was backed by 30% of voters to be crowned this year's Greatest Sporting Moment.

The Offaly golfer pipped Katie Taylor to top spot who received 29% of votes after becoming a two-weight world champion.

However, there was some success for the Bray boxer, she has been crowned Ireland's Most Admired Sports Star for a third year in a row.

She got 25% of votes, well ahead of Shane Lowry on 10% and Ireland and Leinster rugby player Johnny Sexton on 6%.

Ireland's Team of the Year is a two-way affair.

Dublin's five-in-a-row footballers and Ireland's Olympics-bound women's hockey team both received 25% of votes.

Meanwhile, Ireland's favourite sport remains Gaelic Games for the second year running.

19% of people voted for our indigenous sport, ahead of soccer on 18%, and rugby on 13%.

    Most Admired Athlete (top six only)

  • Katie Taylor – 25%

  • Shane Lowry - 10%

  • Jonathan Sexton – 6%

  • Gary & Paul O’Donovan – 5%

  • Peter O’Mahony – 5%

  • Rory Best 5%

    Event Most Looking Forward to in 2020 (top seven only)

  • Tokyo 2020 – 22%

  • Euro 2020 – 17%

  • Six Nations – 14%

  • All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship – 12%

  • All-Ireland Senior Football Championship – 9%

  • Ryder Cup – 6%

  • Cheltenham Festival – 6%

