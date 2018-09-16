Home»Sport

Second gold for Ireland as Sanita Puspure rows to victory at the World Championships

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - 10:31 AM

Sanita Puspure of Ireland celebrates after winning the women's single sculls final. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sanita Puspure has won gold in the women's single sculls final at the World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The 36-year-old, who is based in Cork, beat reigning World Champion Jeannine Gmelin of Switzerland into second with Magdalena Lobnig from Austria in third.

The Old Collegians sculler was well clear of the competition, finishing in a time of 7 minutes, 20.120 seconds.

Puspure added to the O'Donovan brothers' gold medal in the lightweight double sculls yesterday.

More to follow...


Related Articles

President congratulates victorious O'Donovan brothers after World Championship victory

Gold for O'Donovan brothers at World Rowing Championships

Sanita Puspure powers her way to world single sculls final

Rowers Emily Hegarty and Aifric Keogh make historic breakthrough

More in this Section

Nemanja Matic sees red, but Man United hang on for victory against Watford

Late surge sees Chris Wood lead KLM Open

Leinster romp to seven-try win against Dragons

Victory for Peamount United in Continental Tyres WNL League Cup final


Today's Stories

Gould standard in training bust-ups

What is Roy Keane fighting for these days?

A fitting tribute to Willie Hough - a legend of Limerick hurling

A split second that changed modern day football

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 15, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 28
    • 37
    • 40
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »