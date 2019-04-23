NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Ronnie O'Sullivan on shock defeat: 'I was struggling to stay awake'

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 02:22 PM

Ronnie O'Sullivan has said that he was feeling "absolutely shattered" after being knocked out of the World Snooker Championship in the first round by amateur James Cahill.

The five-time winner was beaten 10-8 at the Crucible in Sheffield.

James Cahill celebrating his win today.

O'Sullivan, who looked drained, told the BBC: "My limbs are feeling very heavy. I feel absolutely shattered, just drained, I have no energy. I was just struggling to stay awake."

The world number one was asked if anything had happened that could explain his defeat.

O'Sullivan said: "You have to come here mentally and physically feeling good, mentally I was feeling up for it.

READ MORE

5 of the biggest shocks in snooker history

"You come here and try to do your best but if you're physically not 100%...then it's going to make it even harder

"I tried to hang in there and get through this match and have a few days off."

O'Sullivan then went on to praise his opponent saying that Cahill deserves credit for the win.

"There are two ways of looking at it. One is, he has come here and played brilliantly. But, I also left him some easy chances and allowed him to gain some confidence.

"But whatever way you look at it, you have to give credit to him, he got over the line."

GAA podcast: Glen deliver, pacy Barrs, Bandon's history boys and the psychology of developing elite players.

More on this topic

Cahill relishes shock Crucible victory over sluggish ‘idol’ O’Sullivan

Formerly conjoined twins to receive personalised toys and letter from Tom Hanks

Meet the Cork man who made Westlife's new video

Bob Marley tapes discovered in damp basement up for auction

KEYWORDS

snookerWorld Snooker ChampionshipRonnie O'SullivanJames Cahill

More in this Section

Robbie Fowler unveiled as Brisbane Roar head coach

Lisbon Lions captain Billy McNeill dies aged 79

Sterling: Football chiefs ‘doing nowhere near enough’ to solve racism problem

Chelsea to lodge complaint after Burnley backroom staff ‘offend’ Maurizio Sarri


Lifestyle

These are the wedding wines to consider if you’re planning your big day

Why Stargazing Pods at Alton Towers are out of this world

Ask an expert: What are DOMS and how can I reduce the aches and pains?

Ask a counsellor: My husband has a drink problem – what do I do?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »