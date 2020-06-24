News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Report: Tyson Fury parts ways with Daniel Kinahan

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 10:35 AM

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has cut ties with Daniel Kinahan, according to reports in a British newspaper this morning.

The Telegraph is reporting that Fury has made the move just weeks after Kinahan was credited by the British boxer with having a key role in brokering a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua.

Kinahan was working alongside the two-time world heavyweight champion as an advisor but promoter Bob Arum told the British newspaper that they were no longer working together.

Fury beat Deontay Wilder in February to claim the WBC heavyweight title and another bout against Wilder, as well as the fight against Joshua are on the cards for 2021 - with Kinahan initially expected to play a big role in organising the fights.

Earlier this month, the Taoiseach said he believed it would be appropriate for media and sports organisations to have nothing to do with the upcoming fight as Kinahan was named in the High Court as being a senior figure in an international drugs gang.

"It’s not a decision for me, but I think it would be entirely appropriate for sporting organisations and media organisations to have nothing to do with this," Leo Varadkar said at the time.

"Maybe they don’t know the facts or they don’t know the truth. But they need to know them, and I wouldn’t like to see them giving it any attention at all given the circumstances."

