Puspure wins gold and men's double scullers add silver at World Championships

Ireland's Sanita Puspure has retained her gold medal at the World Championships in Austria.

Puspure trailed New Zealander Emma Twigg for most of the race before overhauling her to win by more than three seconds.

GOLD for Sunita Puspure, who successfully defends her World women's singles title thanks to a dominant final 500 metres #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/njnPYL8wyp — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 1, 2019

"Today I just tried to do my own rhythm. With 500 meters to go, I just went for it just like in training," she told World Rowing.

"Mentally that was the hardest race of the regatta. It’s been a tough year but I’m really pleased."

'I hope my sister is proud of me, watching from above' - double world champion @sanitapuspure chats to @davidgillick as a difficult year for her produces another gold medal #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/NiUNZfLtok September 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle have won a historic silver in the Men's Double Sculls.

Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne celebrate after finishing in second place in the M2x- A Final. Photo: INPHO/Detlev Seyb

It was the first Irish medal in a men's sculling World Championship event since 1975.

Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle win silver in the Men's Double Sculls at the World Championships in Austria this morning. A first Irish sculling medal at Worlds since 1975 #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/vR7qLH75Xt — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 1, 2019

They came in behind the Chinese pair after overtaking the Polish duo into second.

Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle chat to @davidgillick after their historic silver medal. With Tokyo on the horizon this pair are not done yet! #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/tytq2mIWxw September 1, 2019

It makes it three medals in all for Ireland after Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy took gold in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls yesterday.