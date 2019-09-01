News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Puspure wins gold and men's double scullers add silver at World Championships

Sanita Puspure celebrates with her gold medal in Linz, Austria. Photo by Andreas Pranter/Gepa Pictures/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 01, 2019 - 04:32 PM

Ireland's Sanita Puspure has retained her gold medal at the World Championships in Austria.

Puspure trailed New Zealander Emma Twigg for most of the race before overhauling her to win by more than three seconds.

"Today I just tried to do my own rhythm. With 500 meters to go, I just went for it just like in training," she told World Rowing.

"Mentally that was the hardest race of the regatta. It’s been a tough year but I’m really pleased."

Meanwhile, Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle have won a historic silver in the Men's Double Sculls.

Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne celebrate after finishing in second place in the M2x- A Final. Photo: INPHO/Detlev Seyb
It was the first Irish medal in a men's sculling World Championship event since 1975.

They came in behind the Chinese pair after overtaking the Polish duo into second.

It makes it three medals in all for Ireland after Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy took gold in the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls yesterday.

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy win gold at World Rowing Championships

