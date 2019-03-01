Phil Healy the sole Irish survivor after 400m wait at Indoor Championships

Phil Healy has made it through to the semi-finals of the women’s 400m at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow – but everyone else so far in an Irish vest has fallen at the first attempt.

Healy had the fortune of being drawn on the outside in lane six in her 400m heat, and took full advantage of it, starting tremendously and keeping out in front until the break.

The Waterford-based Bandon AC sprinter looked very impressive and led throughout, until she was reeled in over the final 20 metres either side by Italian Raphaela Boaheng Lukudo and Deborah Sananes of France.

Healy’s time of 53.13, while solid, was short of her season’s best of 52.31, and with Lukudo winning in 52.99, Sananes second in 53.05, Healy was left waiting in the hot seat to see if she would progress among the fastest losers.

She had to hang on until the very last of the seven heats to learn that she had made it as the fourth of the four fastest-losers, with home favourite Eilidh Doyle among those going through, but outside of the automatic qualifiers.

Archive video: Phil Healy becomes Ireland's fastest woman

Sophie Becker missed out elsewhere in the 400m, finishing fifth in her heat.

The men’s 400m heats saw both hurdles expert Thomas Barr and new national champion Cillin Greene eliminated – in different circumstances.

Barr came home fifth outside the qualifiers, while Greene crashed into a falling athlete.

The European outdoor bronze-medallist was drawn on the inside in lane two, a major disadvantage over 400m indoors, due to the athletes breaking after the first 200m lap, and found himself right at the back at the bell.

Barr was always playing catch-up then in a somewhat unfamiliar event at this level as he finished fifth in his heat in 48.22 seconds, over a second outside his season’s best as European and world 400m hurdles champion Karsten Warholm took the honours in 47.15 seconds.

Warholm, still only 22, has the fastest time in Europe this season of 45.56 and is a prime candidate for gold.

Having been crowned Irish champion at Abbotstown a fortnight ago, Greene was eagerly looking forward to making an impact as one of seven major Championship debutants on the solid Irish team of 16.

However, from a lane two draw, the Galway City Harrier was bumped slightly as the athletes straightened out at the bell, pushing him back to fifth.

An opening emerged as a collision barely thirty metres later saw Czech athlete Jan Tesar fall.

However, Greene was right behind him and could only crash straight into the stricken Czech, ending his race.

Tesar did pick himself up and finish the race in case of disqualifications, but there were none.

Siofra Cleirigh-Buttner went out in the opening round of the women’s 800m, finishing fourth in 2:06:00.

The DSD athlete, currently looking for a training group for 2019, was eliminated in a race won by Latvian record holder Liga Velvere - who set that record in Athlone – as she clocked 2:05.33.

In the 3000m, John Travers went out in the semis.