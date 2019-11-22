News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Olympic medallist Paddy Barnes retires after 21 years in boxing

Olympic medallist Paddy Barnes retires after 21 years in boxing
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 08:09 AM

Paddy Barnes has retired from boxing.

The Belfast native won bronze medals in the light flyweight division at the Beijing and London Olympics before carrying the Irish flag at the Rio Olympics.

He also won a gold medal at the 2010 European Championships and in the Commonwealth Games before claiming silver in 2013 at the European Championships and another Commonwealth in 2014.

He then turned professional in 2016 which saw him win the vacant vacant WBO European flyweight title against Silviu Olteanu of Romania.

After 21 years in the sport, he announced his decision on Twitter saying: "After taking some time I've came to a decision to retire. I've had a great career and achieved so much.

"I have loved every minute of boxing, it has been my life for the past 21 years. I have achieved my dream of becoming an Olympian and getting to carry the Irish flag at the Olympic Games opening ceremony. Those moments were the proudest of my career.

"Professional boxing was never a dream of mine but I tried and threw myself into the deep end straight away. It didn't work out but I wouldn't have it any other way.

"I'd like to thank my family for supporting me throughout my entire career, my wife Mari for keeping my feet firmly on the ground and helping me towards my goals.

"I want to thank my parents Jimmy Linden, Gerry Storey, Seamy McCann and everyone at the Holy Family boxing club.

"Also the HP coaches John Conlan, Zauri Antia, Billy Walsh and Eddie Bolger. I would also like to thank my professional coach Danny Vaughan who has been great to me."

Paddy Barnesboxing

More in this Section

Limerick's Paul Browne retires from inter-county hurling Limerick's Paul Browne retires from inter-county hurling

From the special one to the smiling one – a look at Jose Mourinho’s unveilingsFrom the special one to the smiling one – a look at Jose Mourinho’s unveilings

Disparities in sports grants allocated to clubs in middle-class and working-class areas Disparities in sports grants allocated to clubs in middle-class and working-class areas

Spurs can win Premier League title next season, says MourinhoSpurs can win Premier League title next season, says Mourinho


Lifestyle

This truck serves as an excellent metaphor for what needs to happen in our education system. A colossal truck needs to barge in front of it.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Time to ditch private schools

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: Is it still ok to just lob the gob after 10 pints?

Nip those winter ailments in the bud with the help of garden bounty. Fiann Ó Nualláin shows you how.Have a berry merry Christmas with the help of garden bounty

Dig a planting hole around three times the size of its pot and around the same depth, loosening the soil around the hole.Your quick guide to planting trees

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »