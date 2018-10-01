Home»Sport

MMA fans miss out on Bellator main event after Peppa Pig interrupts live coverage

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 08:28 AM

MMA fans were left fuming yesterday after Peppa Pig interrupted the main event of a card being shown on Channel 5.

Fans had stayed up until 6am on Sunday morning waiting to watch the clash of Gerard Mousasi and Rory MacDonald at Bellator 206, the first to be broadcast live and not on delay.

However, Channel 5 cut to an episode of the kids' cartoon after it overran its scheduled 6am finish, Irish Time.

So instead of seeing the match-up between middleweight champion Gerard Mousasi and welterweight champion Rory MacDonald, they got to see something like this.

Bellator President Scott Coker said they are trying to figure out what happened, saying "There were emails going back and forth, and they were not friendly."

In a post-fight press conference, Coker said they were looking to get a replay of the event out.

It seems the cut-off happened because OFCOM regulations do not allow programmes rated 15 to be shown after the 6am watershed.


KEYWORDS

sportMMAUFC

Related Articles

Khabib v McGregor: The time for talking is over

Darren Till handed first UFC defeat by Tyron Woodley in Dallas

I am the future, says Darren Till ahead of welterweight title showdown

Conor McGregor's UFC return 'very close'

More in this Section

Gary Neville blames Manchester United board for current slump

World champion O'Donovan brothers tell homecoming rowing is all about 'having fun'

Thomas Bjorn insists Europe are taking nothing for granted

Pochettino ready for Barcelona test after ‘massive fight’ at Huddersfield


Today's Stories

Wild swing at the Áras flies out of bounds

US superstars reduced to headless chickens

National course poses more formidable obstacle for US

John Caulfield has enough credit in the bank... and respect

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »