MMA fans miss out on Bellator main event after Peppa Pig interrupts live coverage

MMA fans were left fuming yesterday after Peppa Pig interrupted the main event of a card being shown on Channel 5.

Fans had stayed up until 6am on Sunday morning waiting to watch the clash of Gerard Mousasi and Rory MacDonald at Bellator 206, the first to be broadcast live and not on delay.

However, Channel 5 cut to an episode of the kids' cartoon after it overran its scheduled 6am finish, Irish Time.

So instead of seeing the match-up between middleweight champion Gerard Mousasi and welterweight champion Rory MacDonald, they got to see something like this.

Stay up all goddamn night for #Bellator206 and I’m watching Peppa Pig instead of the main event @channel5_tv pic.twitter.com/dvKYbnKFfB — Darragh Murphy (@DarrMurphy) September 30, 2018

Bellator President Scott Coker said they are trying to figure out what happened, saying "There were emails going back and forth, and they were not friendly."

In a post-fight press conference, Coker said they were looking to get a replay of the event out.

Asked @ScottCoker at the @bellatormma post fight press conf about the 'Peppa Pig' issues on @channel5_tv & 6am cut off -- they will look to get replay out and work to ensure it doesnt happen again - 'believe me there were emails going back and forth and they were not friendly' pic.twitter.com/MnMYjGLMjM — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) September 30, 2018

It seems the cut-off happened because OFCOM regulations do not allow programmes rated 15 to be shown after the 6am watershed.