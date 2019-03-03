Mark English wins bronze at European Indoor Championships

Mark English has won bronze for Ireland at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, grabbing his third major Championship medal in the 800 metres.

English had been advanced to the decider after tripping over Guy Learmonth of Britain in the semi-final, putting him in as a seventh starter in the six-lane final.

Ireland's Mark English celebrates after winning a bronze medal. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

The Donegal man got out well and remained just behind early leader Andreas Kramer of Sweden, until Dane Andreas Bube shot out in front after 300m.

Spaniard Alvaro de Arriba took over just before the bell, and led out to take gold in 1:46.83 ahead of Britain’s Jamie Webb (1:47.13 a new lifetime best for him), with English third in 1:47.39, holding off another Spaniard, Mariano Garcia, on the line.

English previously won bronze outdoors in the Europeans in Zurich in 2014, and indoors claimed silver in Prague the following year.

Speaking immediately after the race, a triumphant English said: “It’s a big gap between this and the first two medals. It’s a hundred per cent worth it.

“’It’s worth all the training, all the long runs in the winter, all that strength work and it’s a big relief to have crossed that line and come away with a medal."

Referring having to share a lane at the start in a major Championship final, English said he wasn’t fazed: “I wasn’t unused to it.

“It wasn’t that strange because you do it regularly on the circuit, at Diamond Leagues, World Indoor Tour too.

“My plan was to get out fast and not be jostling around with anyone – and I managed to do that.”

The result means that Ireland have medalled at eight of the last 10 European Indoor Athletics Championships, with Mark Carroll's gold and James Nolan's silver starting the modern Irish medal rush in Gent in 2000.

Since then, only the Championships in Paris in 2011 and Belgrade two years ago have seen Irish hopes come up short - both of which saw relatively small Irish squads sent.

It's Ireland's 19th official medal at the European Indoors - going into this weekend, Ireland had won 18 medals since the European Indoors were introduced in 1970 - 23 taking into account the previous European Indoor Games, where Noel Carroll won three consecutive golds in the 800m (plus a bronze), and Maeve Kyle earned a bronze.

Ireland's previous European indoor champion was David Gillick, who won back-to-back 400m crowns in Madrid in 2005 and Birmingham in 2007.

Alistair Cragg had also claimed 3000m gold in his debut championships for Ireland in Madrid, but it proved to be an early peak to his Irish career.

Ireland haven't medalled at a World Indoors since Derval O'Rourke's famous 60m hurdles triumph in Moscow in 2006.

Ciara Mageean’s 1500m final at 8:10pm also features defending champion Laura Muir.