Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash - reports

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 08:15 PM

Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant has died aged 41, according to reports.

The point guard, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning according to American media outlet TMZ.

Bryant, who also won two Olympic gold medals, played for the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his 20-year NBA career before retiring in 2016.

Having announced his plans to retire in 2015, NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Bryant “one of the greatest players in the history of our game”.

He was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2008, was Finals MVP on two occasions and was an 18-time All-Star.

Bryant – who was born in Philadelphia in 1978 – was drafted at number 13 by the Charlotte Hornets in 1996 but was immediately traded to the Lakers.

The Lakers retired both of Bryant’s shirt numbers – eight and 24 – in a ceremony in December 2017, when then franchise president Magic Johnson said: “We’re here to celebrate the greatest who has ever worn the purple and gold.”

He stood third in the all-time NBA points list until Saturday night, when current Laker LeBron James pushed him down to fourth place.

James had told NBA.com after the game: “I’m just happy to be in any conversation with Kobe Bryant, one of the all-time greats to ever play.”

Bryant tweeted on Saturday night: “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother.”

Sporting stars from around the world were quick to pay tribute to Bryant on their Twitter accounts.

Former England striker Gary Lineker wrote: “Oh no. How awful. One of the greatest sportsmen of our lifetime. Utterly tragic”, while current England forward Raheem Sterling wrote: “Rest easy Legend”.

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said: “We miss you already Kobe”, while retired NBA star Dwyane Wade wrote: “Nooooooooooo God please No!”.

Former sprinter Usain Bolt tweeted: “Still can’t believe @kobebryant.”

Tennis player Andy Murray’s Instagram story read: “This has hit me hard. Thinking of all his family, friends and colleagues.”

Earlier: Five people have been killed in a helicopter crash on a hillside in Calabasas, California, today, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has confirmed.

"Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.

Avoid the area until further notice," it posted.

There were reports of a downed helicopter at 10AM EST.

It has been reported that NBA basketballer Kobe Bryant has been killed in the helicopter crash this morning.

The 41-year-old reportedly died when the private helicopter he was travelling in with at least three other people went down.

- Additional reporting by PA

Basketball

