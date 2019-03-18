Kellie Harrington auctioning belt for family who lost their home to fire

World champion boxer Kellie Harrington has put her 2015 National Elite belt up for auction in aid of neighbours who lost their home to fire.

Their house in Dublin's north inner city was destroyed last week, and the family doesn't expect to be able to return for at least a year.

Harrington, who lives locally, says when she heard about the blaze, she felt she had to do something to help.

A neighbour of mine has had a terrible house fire that has left them with just the clothes on their back, I'm auctioning of my National Elite belt from 2015 with an Irish vest. All money will go to the family. DM me with your bid. Retweet pic.twitter.com/nfGUlVSXEP— Kellie Harrington (@Kelly64kg) March 17, 2019

"It's little things you can't get back, like photographs and that kind of stuff. They're all gone now. Memories that are in that house are gone now," she said.

"We're a strong community, there was a couple of people trying to raise some funds for it, and there's a GoFundMe page set up.

"So I just thought it'd be a good idea to auction off a belt and a vest and see what came through."