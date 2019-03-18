NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Kellie Harrington auctioning belt for family who lost their home to fire

Monday, March 18, 2019 - 06:40 PM
By Digital Desk staff

World champion boxer Kellie Harrington has put her 2015 National Elite belt up for auction in aid of neighbours who lost their home to fire.

Their house in Dublin's north inner city was destroyed last week, and the family doesn't expect to be able to return for at least a year.

Harrington, who lives locally, says when she heard about the blaze, she felt she had to do something to help.

"It's little things you can't get back, like photographs and that kind of stuff. They're all gone now. Memories that are in that house are gone now," she said.

"We're a strong community, there was a couple of people trying to raise some funds for it, and there's a GoFundMe page set up.

"So I just thought it'd be a good idea to auction off a belt and a vest and see what came through."

More on this topic

Michael Conlan’s pro-IRA ringwalk song angers unionist politicians

Katie Taylor victorious over Rose Volante in career-topping performance

Katie Taylor secures third world title following decisive victory over Rose Volante

Headlining Michael Conlan building towards world title shot

More in this Section

Mick McCarthy urges Ireland to forget poor results and bring back feel-good factor

Seamus Coleman and Sean Maguire sit out Ireland training

Athenry produce late comeback to eliminate Harty champions Midleton

Spurs freeze season-ticket prices for debut campaign at new home


Lifestyle

Video: This is how you can master Marie Kondo’s ‘life-changing’ method of tidying up

Cookbook review: The Flexible Pescatarian by Jo Pratt

How to make your garden a plastic-free zone

4 things you need to know about matcha, the form of green tea that’s getting a lot of buzz

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »