NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Katie Taylor secures third world title following decisive victory over Rose Volante

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - 07:41 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Katie Taylor beat Brazilian Rose Volante to add a WBO strap to her WBA and IBF titles.

The Olympic gold medallist stopped the Brazilian in the ninth round.

Katie Taylor celebrates after defeating Rose Volante. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Meanwhile, Jono Carroll failed in his brave bid to win a world title on his US debut after he lost a unanimous decision to IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer in Philadelphia.

Farmer, 29, saw off the challenge of the 26-year-old in his home city in his third title defence since winning the belt over Billy Dib in August last year.

The fight was scored 117-110, 117-111, 117-111 in Farmer's favour after 12 gruelling rounds, handing Carroll his first loss.

It was a brave effort from the Dubliner in his US debut, finding his way through the early round with a number of body shots and maintaining a high work rate.

READ MORE

Best backs Ryan to come of age up against Wales talisman Jones

But Farmer showed no signs of tiring, getting the better of each round with more accurate and punishing body shots and leaving Carroll with a cut above the eye by the second round and without his gumshield in the fifth.

Farmer really showed his edge in the 11th, wobbling Carroll with a huge right shot to set up a tense final round where, despite the defeat, the Irishman rounded off his courageous display.

More on this topic

Headlining Michael Conlan building towards world title shot

Katie Taylor not looking past undefeated Volante

Frank Bruno ‘starting to mend’ following pneumonia treatment

Frank Bruno treated in hospital for pneumonia

KEYWORDS

Katie TaylorBoxing

More in this Section

Tadhg Beirne must outpoach Welsh poachers

Rory Best: 'We are a handful for any team in the world'

Joe Schmidt’s special bond with the Six Nations

Ireland want to finish in way they wished they’d started


Lifestyle

Album review: Dido - Still on My Mind

Tee up a tea treat for two at the best locations this Mother's Day

Trend of the week: Paisley - boho’s favourite floral motif

As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer’s style hits and misses

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »