News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Katie Taylor makes sporting history to become two weight world champion

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 10:01 PM

Katie Taylor makes sporting history to become two weight world champion

Katie Taylor has made history to become a two weight world champion.

- Additional reporting Ronan Mullen

The Bray woman has taken her place in Irish Sporting history with a points victory in Manchester over Christina Linardatou for the WBO super lightweight title.

Taylor know follows in Steve Collins’s and Carl Frampton’s footsteps and become only the third Irish boxer to be a two-weight world champion.

Competing at the ten-stone limit for the first time the fight went the distance but Taylor emerged the unanimous victor on the judge scorecards 97-93 and 96-94.

Katie Taylor makes sporting history to become two weight world champion

This is only Christina Linardatou's second defeat as a professional boxer.

Showing obvious emotion after the fight Katie Taylor paid tribute to her opponent and thanked all those who had helped her make history.

The victory further opens up options for Taylor, rematches with now fellow 140lb queen Jess McCaskill and recently deposed lightweight stakeholder Persoon among them.

An oft-mooted match-up with Amanda Serrano also seems likely for 2020, while promoter Eddie Hearn could well attempt to wangle a catchweight clash between Taylor and new recruit Cecilia Braekhus.

READ MORE

Only way is up as Taylor aims to conquer new division

More on this topic

Only way is up as Taylor aims to conquer new divisionOnly way is up as Taylor aims to conquer new division

Taylor: Fans will see my best in ManchesterTaylor: Fans will see my best in Manchester

Katie Taylor moves up a weight in bid to become two-weight world championKatie Taylor moves up a weight in bid to become two-weight world champion

Katie Taylor set for November return to ring in LondonKatie Taylor set for November return to ring in London

Katie TaylorBoxingTOPIC: Katie Taylor

More in this Section

Hoffenheim ease to victory over rock-bottom PaderbornHoffenheim ease to victory over rock-bottom Paderborn

PSG stunned by DijonPSG stunned by Dijon

Hamilton fastest in second practice for United States Grand PrixHamilton fastest in second practice for United States Grand Prix

Extra-time goal keeps Harps in the Premier DivisionExtra-time goal keeps Harps in the Premier Division


Lifestyle

Paul Ring starts a new column in our books pages this month.Why audiobooks have never been so popular

Supermodels like Chanel Iman and actors like Anne Hathaway are showing us how maternity fashion is done.The best dressed pregnant celebs on red carpets right now

Does it help or hinder their learning?Ask an expert: How much should I help my child with their homework?

The benefits are manifold, discovers Katie Wright.Should we all be using vegan beauty products?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »