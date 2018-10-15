Home»Sport

'I’ve had a harder time getting a seat at Easter Sunday mass': Limerick student blags his way into Conor McGregor fight AGAIN

Monday, October 15, 2018 - 05:48 PM
By Stephen Barry

A Limerick student has blagged his way into a Conor McGregor fight for a second time.

Brian Grace scooped an $80,000 seat for the 'Money Fight' between McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. last year after he beat the two layers of security by pretending to be part of McGregor's entourage before carrying a ladder straight into the venue.

Last week, he returned to Las Vegas to repeat the feat for the UFC 229 superfight between McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This time around, Grace and four friends posed as media to get into the fight.

Wearing their Debs suits and armed with photoshopped press tickets, Grace pretended to be from Fox Sports, while his friends claimed to be with Irish media outlets.

"I said I was Jamie from Fox Sports because I had a Fox Sports lanyard and a US Open golf box ticket that I edited around," he told the Limerick Leader.

"I’ve had a harder time getting a seat at Easter Sunday mass than I have in the T Mobile Arena. I’ve seen tighter security at a swimming pool."


