Irish champion JJ McDonagh gets shot at Chris Eubank Jr

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 05:31 PM
By Stephen Barry

Mullingar's JJ McDonagh will face Chris Eubank Jr in the biggest fight of his career on Friday week.

The fight, announced today, will see the Irish super-middleweight champion (16-4, 8 KOs) take on Eubank Jr (26-2, 20 KOs) on the undercard of George Groves vs Callum Smith in the Ali Trophy Super-Middleweight Final.

It will take place at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It's Eubank Jr's first fight back after losing a unanimous decision to Groves in February.

“I’m surprised he did not retire after he embarrassed himself against Groves,” said McDonagh.

“Eubank is a fit man but he does not know how to fight hard.

“I’m a fighting man from a fighting family of generations of fighters. I am going to knock him out!”

Eubank Jr will be on standby to enter the final in the unlikely scenario of one of the original participants being unable to compete.

“I have been training hard in Vegas, and I am looking be a part of the event in Jeddah,” said Eubank Jr.

“I am preparing for any scenario that may present itself.”

McDonagh picked up the WBA International Light-Heavyweight title in 2016, as he defeated England’s Jake Ball with a sensational first-round stoppage.


