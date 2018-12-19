NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Here's what was chosen as Ireland's favourite sport in 2018

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 12:56 PM
By Steve Neville

Gaelic games are now the country's favourite sport, according to a new survey.

The Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index for 2018 was released today and GAA has overtaken soccer as the most popular sport in Ireland.

GAA earned 21% in the vote with soccer getting 19%. Rugby was third with 14%.

While rugby is behind the two other mainstream sports, Irish rugby features highly in Ireland's favourite moments of 2018.

 

Johnny Sexton's drop goal against France in the Six Nations was voted the most memorable sporting moment, getting 31% in the survey.

The women's hockey team beating Spain in the World Cup semi-final was second (21%) while Conor McGregor tapping out against Khabib Nurmagomedov was third (15%).

Jacob Stockdale's try against New Zealand in November (13%) and Nickie Quaid's save against Cork for Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-final (6%) coming in fourth and fifth.

The Ireland rugby team was also voted as team of the year with 43%. They were followed by the women's hockey team (17%) and the Limerick hurling team (8%).

The rugby team also claimed the top two spots in the Greatest Sporting Achievement category, with beating the All Blacks in November number one (40%) and winning the Grand Slam number two with 15%.

READ MORE: Tottenham boss Pochettino 'wants to be considered' for Man United job - report

The women's hockey team coming second in the World Cup was third (7%) while Limerick winning the All-Ireland and Katie Taylor retaining the WB Lightweight belt came joint fourth (both 5%).

Taylor was voted as the nation's most admired athlete, getting 19% in the survey. She was joined by Sexton (11%) and the O'Dononovan brothers (10%).

The Teneo Sport and Sponsorship Index is 1,000 person nationally representative survey released annually.

Archive video: Gary and Paul O'Donovan are celebrated in Skibbereen after Olympic success


KEYWORDS

SportSurveySoccerGAARugbyHockeyJohnny Sexton

Related Articles

2018 arts year in review: How was it for you?

Ireland 2018: The biggest stories of the year

Year of the woman: 2018 has been a roller coaster when it comes to women’s advancement

A graphical look back at a busy year in global news

More in this Section

Stephen Jones and Jonathan Humphreys to join Pivac’s Wales backroom team

Dundalk welcome Sligo; Cork City face St Pat's as 2019 fixtures announced

Jim Gavin agrees extension to remain Dublin boss until 2021

Solskjaer must improve on Cardiff record to be a caretaker hit at United


Lifestyle

Why Brussels sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas

Emily Blunt says having children can affect your confidence: Is she right?

Things you only know if you’re in charge of cooking on Christmas Day

Struggling to sleep? 6 ways to relieve insomnia naturally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »