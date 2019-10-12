News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Eliud Kipchoge makes history in Vienna with sub-two-hour marathon

Eliud Kipchoge makes history in Vienna with sub-two-hour marathon
By Press Association
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 09:52 AM

Eliud Kipchoge has become the first runner to finish a marathon in under two hours.

The 34-year-old Kenyan completed the course in Vienna, Austria, in an incredible one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

Kipchoge was racing alone but assisted by 41 pacemakers, including former Olympic and world record holders, in his attempt to achieve the milestone.

The time will not be an official world record but is nonetheless a historic moment in distance running.

The INEOS 1:59 Challenge was Kipchoge’s second shot at the record after missing out by 25 seconds in his first attempt in Monza two years ago.

Kipchoge was even able to wave to the crowds as he sprinted towards the finish line, where his wife Grace greeted him.

In jubilant scenes Kipchoge was somehow able to keep running as he celebrated with the crowd before being hugged by his INEOS team-mates.

Afterwards he told the BBC: “I am feeling good. After Roger Bannister in 1954 it took another 63 years, I tried and I did not get it.

“After 65 years, I am the first man! I want to inspire many people, that no human is limited.”

athleticsmarathon

More in this Section

Irate Federer loses to join Djokovic through Shanghai Masters exit doorIrate Federer loses to join Djokovic through Shanghai Masters exit door

Pádraic Joyce to be proposed as Galway senior football managerPádraic Joyce to be proposed as Galway senior football manager

Five talking points ahead of Ireland’s Georgia testFive talking points ahead of Ireland’s Georgia test

Mick McCarthy flattered as Georgia coach compares Ireland to Michael FlatleyMick McCarthy flattered as Georgia coach compares Ireland to Michael Flatley


Lifestyle

Fevers are something parents get used to, but it’s important to know the cause and what to do, says Dr Phil Kieran.Fever pitch: Dr Phil Kieran on what to do when your child has a temperature

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »