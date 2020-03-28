News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»CORONAVIRUS

Conor McGregor wants Defence Forces to help with lockdown

By Press Association
Saturday, March 28, 2020 - 01:49 PM

Conor McGregor has called on the Defence Forces to be deployed to help enforce the country’s lockdown.

The Government told people to stay at home for two weeks on Friday night in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus and UFC star McGregor has said the Gardaí will need help ensuring people stick to it.

“If you do not enter the game, you cannot win it. We have now entered the game and with strict adherence to the methods we will win,” the 31-year-old said in a video posted on Facebook.

“We must abide by this and I pray for health of the country that we do so.

“We cannot go by chance here.

“I urge our government to utilise our Defence Forces.

You are doing your country an incredible deed by staying put.

“Our Defence Forces have been mentioned as a possibility in assisting our 15,000 available Gardaí but only if necessary. However, it is necessary.

“Any less than full adherence to these newly put forth methods by any member of our society will not only be a mockery to what we are attempting to do – it would put the rest of our great nation in danger.

“You are doing your country an incredible deed by staying put.”

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

