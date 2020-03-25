News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»CORONAVIRUS

Conor McGregor to buy €1m worth of equipment to protect health workers treating coronavirus patients

Conor McGregor to buy €1m worth of equipment to protect health workers treating coronavirus patients
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 05:56 PM

Conor McGregor is spending €1m on protective equipment for staff at hospitals in Leinster treating patients with coronavirus.

The UFC star revealed the gesture in a message to Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, that he made public on his Twitter page.

Mr Donohoe had written to McGregor asking him to encourage his followers to practise social distancing.

McGregor wrote: “Today I am purchasing myself, one million euro worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region. Our most affected region, to this date.

“St James’s, Mater, Tallaght, Beaumont, Vincent’s (hospitals). Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe!”

McGregor urged Donohoe and the Irish government to go further in their efforts to fight the virus and implement more stringent lock-down measures.

“I feel like we are moving in the right way, it just feels to me like it is not all the way,” he said. “I urge all the way! ‘All in’ is the term we must use here. Bit by bit will cost us lives.

“To see what is happening here in Ireland and all across the globe is heartbreaking to me. I pray. God speed Minister and thank you for the message, and your service to our nation.”

READ MORE

One third of adults over 70 are care-givers, study finds

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

President Higgins believes people will be put 'at centre of economy' after Covid-19 crisisPresident Higgins believes people will be put 'at centre of economy' after Covid-19 crisis

HSE admits supply of protective equipment at some hospitals is 'tight'HSE admits supply of protective equipment at some hospitals is 'tight'

'Unrealistic and unfair' to expect student nurses to work for free'Unrealistic and unfair' to expect student nurses to work for free

Families surprised with kitchen wedding ceremony amid coronavirus pandemicFamilies surprised with kitchen wedding ceremony amid coronavirus pandemic

Conor McGregorcoronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus