Conor McGregor pays tribute to 'friendly, loving auntie'

Conor McGregor has paid an emotional tribute to his deceased aunt, Anne Moore, on Instagram.

The Irish MMA fighter learned of the news before a live television interview in Dublin for a US audience.

The Dubliner said: "Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away."

He said: "I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie."

My mother’s sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the fuck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath.

In the same Instagram post, McGregor discussed the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ireland.

He said: "Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained."

"And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all," McGregor added.

The MMA fighter described when training how he is more susceptible to colds and flu due to his heavy schedule and that he has changed his own personal hygiene habits as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health announced today that a second person has died from the coronavirus in Ireland.

It also announced that there are 39 new cases bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 129.