Canada celebrates after Raptors win first NBA title

The Toronto Raptors have won their first NBA title after defeating defending champions the Golden State Warriors in a nail-biting end to game six.

The Raptors overcame the Warriors 114-110 to take the best-of-seven series 4-2, despite Golden State coming close to forcing a seventh game.

With the teams a point apart in the final second, Kawhi Leonard hooped three free throws to lift the Raptors clear.

Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry scored 26 each for Toronto, while Leonard and Fred VanVleet racked up 22 each.

This is incredible. 37 floors up and we can hear the entire city of #Toronto erupting in celebration after the @Raptors won the championship. (Sound on) #WeTheNorh pic.twitter.com/WWfi3ZICcy — Greg Vanier (@GregVanier) June 14, 2019

Klay Thompson scored 30 for the Warriors, who were denied a seventh game which could have given them a seventh title.