Anthony Joshua wins world heavyweight title rematch against Ruiz Jr

Anthony Joshua has won his world heavyweight title rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr by unanimous decision in Saudi Arabia tonight.

Early morning muezzins and the salacious beats of shipped-in rap superstars have contributed a cacophonous backdrop to Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia.

Not since Muhammad Ali shocked George Foreman atop the torture cells of the 20 May Stadium in Kinshasa in 1974 has a world heavyweight title fight stirred such a mixture of international intrigue and moral indignation.

Fight report to follow.