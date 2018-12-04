Southampton target Austrian coach as Mark Hughes replacement

Southampton have locked in on former RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl as their number one target to replace Mark Hughes, who was sacked by the Saints yesterday.

Despite securing a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at the weekend, the Saints’ wretched overall form cost the Welshman his job.

Hughes, appointed in March, managed to keep his former club up last season and was rewarded with a three-year deal in the summer along with coaches Mark Bowen and Eddie Niedzwiecki.

Ralph Hasenhuttl: Out of work since leaving Leipzig.

But those appointments proved Southampton’s latest costly mistake, with the club getting rid of the trio a month after wielding the axe on vice-chairman of football Les Reed and technical director Martin Hunter.

A statement from the club yesterday read: “We would like to express our thanks to Mark and his staff for all of their efforts during their time at St Mary’s.

“The search for a new manager to take the club forward is already under way.”

Saints sit in the relegation zone with just one win from 14 Premier League matches and it is understood they are looking at highly-rated Austrian manager Hasenhuttl to re-energise the club.

After spells in charge of Unterhaching, Aalen and Ingolstadt, the Austrian has been without a job since ending his impressive spell at Leipzig in the summer.

While Saints work to bring in Hasenhuttl, first-team assistant coach and fans’ favourite Kelvin Davis will be in the dugout when Saints head to Tottenham tomorrow.

Davis expects the club to install a permanent manager to replace Hughes before Saturday’s Premier League trip to Cardiff.

Asked if him being given control only up to tomorrow’s Tottenham trip suggests a permanent appointment will happen before the weekend, Davis replied: “To me it does indicate that. But whether that happens or not will be up to the guys upstairs.

“I’m taking the team up until Wednesday and we’ll see after that.”

Saints will have seen four permanent managers in less than 18 months once Hughes’ long-term replacement is in post.

Republic of Ireland international Michael Obafemi will be handed a late fitness test ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Wembley.

The 18-year-old striker made his full Premier League debut in Saturday’s draw with United but was withdrawn in the second half with a muscle complaint.