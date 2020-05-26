News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Zlatan Ibrahimovic injures calf but Achilles is ‘perfectly intact’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic injures calf but Achilles is ‘perfectly intact’
By Press Association
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 12:19 PM

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Achilles tendon is “perfectly intact” according to his club AC Milan, amid reports he had suffered a potentially career-ending injury.

The 38-year-old Swede has instead sustained an injury to the soleus muscle in his calf, the Italian club said, which would be examined again in 10 days’ time.

A statement released on Tuesday morning read: “AC Milan can report that Zlatan Ibrahimovic reported an injury to the soleus muscle of his right calf in yesterday’s training session.

“The Achilles tendon is perfectly intact. An examination will be carried out in 10 days.”

The Swede joined Milan on a six-month deal last December, his second spell with the club having spent two seasons there between 2010 and 2012, the first of them while on loan from Barcelona.

Ibrahimovic played for Manchester United between 2016 and 2018 before joining the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic leaves the field after suffering a serious knee ligament injury against Anderlecht in a 2017 Europa League tie (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ibrahimovic leaves the field after suffering a serious knee ligament injury against Anderlecht in a 2017 Europa League tie (Martin Rickett/PA)

Milan are preparing for Serie A to restart on June 13, with the league having been suspended since March 9.

Ibrahimovic has suffered serious injuries before, including a knee ligament problem while at United which sidelined him for more than six months in 2017.

But given his age, there were fears an Achilles injury at this stage could have spelt the end of his playing career.

More on this topic

Bayern coach says too early to compare ‘huge talent’ Haaland with LewandowskiBayern coach says too early to compare ‘huge talent’ Haaland with Lewandowski

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo set for China return next weekManchester United striker Odion Ighalo set for China return next week

Jack Byrne happy with precautions as League of Ireland players undergo Covid-19 testsJack Byrne happy with precautions as League of Ireland players undergo Covid-19 tests

Damien Duff leaves Celtic to focus on Ireland roleDamien Duff leaves Celtic to focus on Ireland role


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

AC MilanManchester UnitedSerie AZlatan IbrahimovicTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo set for China return next weekManchester United striker Odion Ighalo set for China return next week

Halford hoping for double Guineas delightHalford hoping for double Guineas delight

Inter-county and club teams training in podsInter-county and club teams training in pods

Denis Hogan: 'I can’t imagine the summer without Galway'Denis Hogan: 'I can’t imagine the summer without Galway'


Lifestyle

Retail withdrawal symptoms can be quelled with thoughtful online purchases for birthday gifts, to elevate our spirits and help small local and family run businesses, writes Carol O’CallaghanPoster boys: Guide to wall art you can source from local businesses online

Make everlasting mementoes and gifts by growing and drying your own flowers, with help from expert floral artist Bex Partridge.How to dry home-grown blooms

I went to Hanford high school in the US, there is a joke that we all glow in the dark.This Much I Know: Dr Cara Augustenborg, environmental scientist

My girlfriend and I live in a shared house, and she's excited by the idea of having sex during the day, while there are other people in the next room.Sex File: I don't like being spontaneous

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »