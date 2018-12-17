NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at extending LA Galaxy stay

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 02:23 PM

Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted he is staying at Los Angeles Galaxy amid speculation about his future.

The 37-year-old has been linked with a move back to Europe with former club AC Milan.

But Ibrahimovic has released a video – which highlights various reports from the media suggesting he could leave the MLS club – on social media with the caption: “MLZ Im not done with you yet.”

Ibrahimovic scored 22 goals for the Galaxy after joining the club from Manchester United in March.

