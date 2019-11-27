Zlatan Ibrahimovic becomes part-owner of Swedish club Hammarby

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has bought a stake in Swedish club Hammarby.

The 38-year-old former Manchester United and Sweden forward saw his two-season spell with the Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS come to an end earlier this month.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move back to England at Tottenham, having worked with new Spurs manager Jose Mourinho at both Inter Milan and Old Trafford.

English version: Zlatan Ibrahimovic invests in AEG Sweden – becomes partner of Hammarby Fotboll AB: https://t.co/MRfLn6Ktwe — Hammarby Fotboll (@Hammarbyfotboll) November 27, 2019

The former Sweden international has now purchased a 50 per cent holding in the Anschutz Entertainment Group, which owns the Galaxy and also has a controlling interest in Hammarby, who finished third in the top division last season and are set to play in the Europa League.

Ibrahimovic will therefore take on around a quarter stake in Hammarby.

The Swedish Allsvenskan side, though, suggested Ibrahimovic’s involvement would not be on the pitch, a statement saying “his engagement…. will be of a different kind.”

Ibrahimovic, who started his career at Malmo, said on the club’s website: “Hammarby is a fantastic club with passionate supporters and is well respected in both Stockholm and Sweden.

“I have always liked the club and its fans, and I’m also impressed with the club’s achievements over the last years, both on and off the pitch. To be part of and to assist Hammarby in its progress feels both fun and exciting.”

Ibrahimovic’s involvement will help raise Hammarby’s profile. The forward’s career has seen him enjoy spells at the likes of Ajax, Juventus, Barcelon, Milan and Paris St Germain before joining United in 2016.

Hammarby chairman Richard Von Yxkull said: “This is still very new to us, but of course it feels exciting.

“This is a well-timed deal since we’ve had a strong development over the last few years and next year we will play Europa League. So to get a person like Zlatan Ibrahimovic involved in our club, with his winning mentality, feels perfect.

“It is too early to go into detail concerning what Zlatan’s contribution to Hammarby will look like, but of course we see great potential in his partnership.”