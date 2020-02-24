News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ziyech: Lampard played big role in convincing me to join Chelsea

Ziyech: Lampard played big role in convincing me to join Chelsea
By Press Association
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 04:04 PM

Hakim Ziyech has revealed Frank Lampard played a big role in convincing him to sign for Chelsea for next season.

Ajax star Ziyech has now agreed personal terms on a five-year deal to join the Blues in the summer, with Chelsea shelling out £37million for the Morocco international.

Chelsea had pursued Ziyech hard in a bid to prise the 26-year-old away from Ajax in the January window but were rebuffed by the Amsterdam giants.

The Blues have moved quickly to make the winger Lampard’s first signing as Chelsea manager however, and now the Ajax assist king has revealed how the Stamford Bridge boss sold him on life in west London.

“I’ve been in contact with him for a few weeks now,” Ziyech told Ajax’s official YouTube channel.

“At first, mainly by the phone. We had a few long conversations about his approach, the playing style, the club, about me personally.

“And later on we texted quite a lot. He told me he had been following me for a while.

“He gave me a good feeling and that was also big to do with the decision.”

Ziyech has laid on more than 20 goals a season for three campaigns at Ajax, and starred in two Champions League group stage matches against Chelsea.

The Ajax forward has revealed he remains a big fan of Lampard’s abilities as a player, and is relishing the chance to learn from the Chelsea boss.

“In his time he was such a big player and he was a midfielder so I can learn a lot from him,” added Ziyech. “In that regard, I have a lot to learn.

“I had a good feeling after our talks and that feeling only became stronger. There was no doubt in my mind.

“I’m happy, proud, excited and I cannot wait (to join Chelsea).

“It is a big club in a big competition. I like the style of play, they play really attacking football, and that is something that fits me and that is one of the biggest reasons I chose therefore.”

More on this topic

Luke Shaw hopes to cap big season on and off the pitch with Euro 2020 callLuke Shaw hopes to cap big season on and off the pitch with Euro 2020 call

Tough Leeds spell helped me prepare to battle for Arsenal spot – Eddie NketiahTough Leeds spell helped me prepare to battle for Arsenal spot – Eddie Nketiah

Snow and rain force postponement of two Premier Division gamesSnow and rain force postponement of two Premier Division games

IFA among associations to ban primary school children from heading in training sessionsIFA among associations to ban primary school children from heading in training sessions

AjaxChelseaFrank LampardHakim ZiyechPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

TJ Ryan: Teams have video analysis on officials. What's the ref doing?TJ Ryan: Teams have video analysis on officials. What's the ref doing?

Tottenham reiterate support for Rudiger and could reopen racism investigationTottenham reiterate support for Rudiger and could reopen racism investigation

Ulster match off due to Coronavirus outbreakUlster match off due to Coronavirus outbreak

Jack Conan returns to training after injury lay-offJack Conan returns to training after injury lay-off


Lifestyle

Children’s creativity is inspiring, says Helen O’Callaghan.Inspiring creativity: Kids on call for climate essay

'I came here for one thing, and that's to shine. That's why I'm wearing all this sparkly shit.'Review: Mick Flannery and Valerie June, Right Here Right Now festival, Cork Opera House

While love was in the air earlier this month, An Garda Síochána has warned daters of the potential dangers of looking for love online.Making Cents: Online daters can risk more than just their heart

It’s natural to worry if your kids keep picking up colds and tummy bugs at nursery or school.Can I prevent my children getting sick so often?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »