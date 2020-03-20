News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Zinedine Zidane to stay in charge of Real Madrid next term, according to reports

Zinedine Zidane to stay in charge of Real Madrid next term, according to reports
By Press Association
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 11:51 AM

Zinedine Zidane will remain Real Madrid head coach next season, according to reports in Spain.

The Frenchman has a contract at the Bernabeu until 2022 but Real’s hierarchy intended to assess his position in the summer, with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino touted as a potential replacement.

However, according to AS, the coronavirus pandemic has prompted the LaLiga club to make an early decision on the managerial situation, meaning Zidane’s future is assured.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)
Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Real were two points behind leaders Barcelona after 27 games played when the Spanish league was suspended because of the outbreak of Covid-19.

While wrestling back the title from their great rivals remained a realistic prospect, Los Blancos faced an uphill challenge to secure European glory after losing 2-1 at home to Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.

Failure to win either of those competitions could have spelled the end for Zidane, who returned to the Spanish capital last March having won three successive Champions League titles during his first spell in charge.

Zinedine Zidane, right, won the Champions League three times during his first spell as Real Madrid manager (Nick Potts/PA)
Zinedine Zidane, right, won the Champions League three times during his first spell as Real Madrid manager (Nick Potts/PA)

Pochettino would have been among the leading candidates to fill the potential vacancy.

The Argentinian guided Spurs to last season’s Champions League final but has been out of work since being sacked in November.

Zidane’s squad is currently in quarantine after Real Madrid basketball player Trey Thompkins, who shares training facilities with the football team, tested positive for Covid-19.

More on this topic

Football’s governing bodies preparing for legal and logistical headacheFootball’s governing bodies preparing for legal and logistical headache

Luka Jovic explains himself after alleged coronavirus breachLuka Jovic explains himself after alleged coronavirus breach

Pele insists depression rumours are wide of the markPele insists depression rumours are wide of the mark

Manchester United promise to pay casual workers even if matches are cancelledManchester United promise to pay casual workers even if matches are cancelled

Spanish La LigaReal MadridTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

The ‘Isolation Olympics’ – how sports stars passed the dayThe ‘Isolation Olympics’ – how sports stars passed the day

Covid-19 leaves League of Ireland clubs in a dark placeCovid-19 leaves League of Ireland clubs in a dark place

Kenny plots new course as Olympic delay loomsKenny plots new course as Olympic delay looms


Lifestyle

If you want to quieten your excitable toddler before bed, try these simple mindfulness tips and clever bedtime stories to ‘tame’ them for sleep.How to use ‘disguised’ mindfulness to calm children at bedtime

If you want a feed full of good food.6 cookbook photographers to follow on Instagram

Jean Tierney has every reason to celebrate this year's Mother's Day. Against the odds, her son Brayden was born six months ago. The former Operation Transformation leader talks to Helen O'Callaghan about the heartbreak of her previous pregnancies and the joy of finally becoming a mumSpecial delivery: Operation Transformation’s Jean Tierney on celebrating Mother's Day

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »