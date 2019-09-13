News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid cannot dwell on Luka Modric injury

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid cannot dwell on Luka Modric injury
By Press Association
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 01:35 PM

Zinedine Zidane admits there is not much Real Madrid can do but press on without Luka Modric after the midfielder suffered an injury over the international break.

The Croatian has been diagnosed with a thigh adductor muscle problem suffered while away, having played in both Euro 2020 qualifiers and scoring during the 1-1 draw in Azerbaijan.

No time-frame has yet been given for Modric’s expected return, but the 34-year-old will miss the LaLiga match against Levante – and could also be doubtful for the Champions League opener against Paris St Germain on September 18.

With Isco also sidelined, James Rodriguez looks set to start when Real resume domestic action on Saturday, while playmaker Eden Hazard could be handed his debut if considered fit enough.

“I was not there with him, but I think everyone tries the best for the players,” Zidane said at a press conference when asked about how Modric’s workload had been managed while on international duty.

“Luka has had two games in three days and now we can’t think about that anymore.

“I hope Luka recovers quickly for us. He is injured, cannot play tomorrow and we must accept that. We are without Modric but there are also some players who are coming back in.

“The squad is what we have got, there are no more changes and we have got a lot of players. Everyone will have their chance to contribute to the team.

View this post on Instagram

Catch me if you can little bro😂🚀🔥

A post shared by Eden Hazard (@hazardeden_10) on

“Injuries happens to every club, especially at the beginning of the season. We have lot of players who never stop because they are internationals.

“We work well and I trust the people who work here, they are the best, but injuries happen. I hope that after Luka we don’t have more injured players, but it could happen.”

Hazard has been working on his own match fitness after a hamstring problem, but Zidane will not take any risks with the Belgian following an £89million summer switch from Chelsea.

“We have to take it easy with him. He’s been injured for three weeks and has returned to full training a week ago,” he said.

“We all really want to see him, but there are a lot of matches and we don’t want to rush it.

“There is expectation, he’s prepared and I’ll be the one to decide how many minutes he plays. We have to take it easy, but everyone is ready, especially him.”

Wales forward Gareth Bale, though, will be suspended for the Levante match after he was sent off in the draw at Villarreal, where he scored both goals in the 2-2 draw.

Zidane wants to draw a line under the summer transfer saga which ended with Bale still at the club.

“He is happy now and so am I. We have to pull forward now,” the Frenchman said.

“Gareth is one of my players and it’s my philosophy to believe in all of my players. We are all guilty of the things we do right and wrong. We are in the same boat.”

Real Madrid have drawn both LaLiga games since winning 3-1 at Celta Vigo in their opener.

Zidane said: “The criticism from outside will not change. What we want to change is the results of the matches, getting more wins.

“We want to give everything and do our talking on the field. We now have a lot of matches to prove it.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ex-Cork City star Sean McLoughlin up for the fight at St MirrenEx-Cork City star Sean McLoughlin up for the fight at St Mirren

Lundstram loves proving people wrongLundstram loves proving people wrong

'He needs time, we need to be relaxed': Pochettino on Ireland prospect Parrott'He needs time, we need to be relaxed': Pochettino on Ireland prospect Parrott

Manchester United facing injury crisis ahead of Leicester clashManchester United facing injury crisis ahead of Leicester clash

LaLigaLevanteLuka ModricReal MadridZinedine ZidaneSpanish La LigaReal Madrid vs LevanteTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Mauricio Pochettino has ‘no problem’ with Kieran Trippier after Spurs commentsMauricio Pochettino has ‘no problem’ with Kieran Trippier after Spurs comments

Vincent Kompany backs John Stones to prove doubters wrong at Manchester CityVincent Kompany backs John Stones to prove doubters wrong at Manchester City

England prop Sinckler ready to draw on Lions experience in JapanEngland prop Sinckler ready to draw on Lions experience in Japan

Jim Gavin set to recall former Footballer of the Year to matchday squadJim Gavin set to recall former Footballer of the Year to matchday squad


Lifestyle

As a part of Scéal: A story of Irish Design, Kilkenny welcomes recent jewellery design graduates from the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCoI) Jewellery and Goldsmithing Course in Co Kilkenny to find Ireland’s best emerging jewellery designer in it’s ‘From Bench to Business’ programme.Wish List: From pots, perfume and jewellery collections

Garden designer and broadcaster Matthew Wilson takes a look at how tastes and trends have evolved through the decades.From crazy paving to patios: How tastes have evolved through the decades

Peter Dowdall looks at a trio of plants which provide fantastic colour and ground coverVigorous performers: A trio of plants that provide vibrant colour and ground cover

Kya deLongchamps explains why Robert Adam is a rock star of architecture.Vintage View: Why Robert Adam is a rock star of architecture

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »