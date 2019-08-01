News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Zinedine Zidane reminds Gareth Bale of Real responsibilities

By Press Association
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 07:00 AM

Zinedine Zidane has reminded Gareth Bale of his responsibilities after the Wales striker was apparently pictured playing golf during Real Madrid’s Audi Cup game with Tottenham.

Bale missed Real’s pre-season trip to Germany after his proposed move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning fell through on Sunday.

The 30-year-old was reportedly going to be paid £1million per week in China.

PA understands Bale skipped the trip as he was furious with his treatment at the hands of Zidane and Real president Florentino Perez and not in the right frame of mind to play.

But Real manager Zidane claimed after Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Spurs that the Welshman “didn’t travel because he wasn’t fit”.

Spanish media outlet El Confidencial published pictures of Bale on Wednesday that appeared to show him playing golf at the Ciudad Grupo Santander course in Madrid.

El Confidencial said the pictures were taken at 8pm on Tuesday evening, just as Real’s game with Spurs was finishing.

He has to look after his responsibilities.

Asked about the pictures after Real’s 5-3 third-place win over Turkish side Fenerbahce in the Audi Cup on Wednesday, Zidane said: “I don’t know.

“You are telling me something that has surely happened. I’m here with my players, and I’m not going to comment on that.

“I hope he trained there. We are here, thinking about the team.”

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett said last weekend that his client – who joined Real Madrid in 2013 for a then world record £85million fee – had no relationship with Zidane.

“Well, we’ll see when we get back,” Zidane replied when asked if Bale’s attitude had bothered him.

“I will not prevent someone from doing something. He has to look after his responsibilities.

“We will see what he has done in Madrid. I will not get into his personal life. But I think he has done training.

“I will not tell you if it (Bale’s professionalism) is disrespectful.

“You are not going to put me in a position that I don’t want to be in. I will not answer anything more than that.”

Bale has won four Champions League winners’ medals and scored 102 goals in 231 appearances at Real.

But injury problems have limited him to 79 La Liga starts in the past four seasons, and Zidane said before the collapse of the China deal that it would be “best for everyone” for Bale to leave Real.

- Press Association

