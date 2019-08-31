News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Zidane won’t rule out ‘surprise’ late signing

Zidane won’t rule out ‘surprise’ late signing
By Press Association
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 01:44 PM

Zinedine Zidane claimed Real Madrid could still make a late move in the transfer market despite hopes of a deal for either Paul Pogba or Neymar fading.

European clubs have until Monday to add to their squads and Zidane has been keen to strengthen his side with another star name.

Barcelona appear to have moved ahead in their attempts to prise Neymar from Paris St Germain while Manchester United are determined to keep Pogba, but Zidane would not rule out another move with Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes the latest name linked with the club.

Bruno Fernandes is the latest player to be linked with Real Madrid (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bruno Fernandes is the latest player to be linked with Real Madrid (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Until Monday everything can happen,” he said. “One surprise, two surprises. But the important thing is tomorrow’s game.”

There have been reports that Zidane is unhappy with Madrid’s transfer dealings and the failure to land one of their big targets, but the Frenchman insisted his relationship with club president Florentino Perez was strong.

“The decisions I make are on the pitch,” he said. “The relationship with the president has always been very good. He is the one who brought me here to play and I will never forget that.

“I do not have to clarify anything because the relationship is good. What you say outside the club I can’t control.”

Madrid travel to Villarreal looking to get back to winning ways after a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Real Valladolid last weekend.

“We are treating it as the most important game of the season because it is the next one,” Zidane said.

“The points are important as we want to make a good game. The sensations are good and we want to show that on the pitch.”

Madrid have been hit with a string of injuries early in the campaign, with Marco Asensio, Isco, James Rodriguez, Brahim Diaz, Eden Hazard and Rodrygo all sidelined.

“I cannot be happy to see injured players but unfortunately these things happen,” he said. “It happens to all teams. You look and there are many injured.

“The physios and doctors are working with the players and doing everything possible. I hope to quickly recover these players.”

Villarreal are still looking for their first win of the season but will face an uphill task to get it against Madrid.

“There aren’t many tougher games,” coach Javi Calleja said. “They’re a team that have a lot of quality and could win LaLiga.

“We have to trust in what we’ve got and not gift them anything because they can make the most of gifts.

“It’s a match of the highest difficulty, but I’m positive. The team is working well and that makes me optimistic.”

Calleja’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Levante last time out but the coach saw plenty of positives.

“The only negative thing about the match against Levante was the result,” he said. “The team played really well.

“We lacked that ability to score another goal when we were on top. We caused a lot of problems for Levante. I was really happy and that’s how we hope to set up the Madrid match.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Pochettino unconcerned over Tottenham’s shortage of right-backs

More on this topic

Poch and Emery must spice up the scriptPoch and Emery must spice up the script

Bury FC: The economics of an English football club's collapseBury FC: The economics of an English football club's collapse

Klopp: Young players are looked after at LiverpoolKlopp: Young players are looked after at Liverpool

Tottenham boss Pochettino dismisses rumours he will quit after Arsenal clashTottenham boss Pochettino dismisses rumours he will quit after Arsenal clash

Bruno FernandesJavi CallejaReal MadridVillarrealZinedine ZidaneSpanish La LigaVillarreal vs Real MadridTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

The match-ups Kerry must get right to surviveThe match-ups Kerry must get right to survive

Kerry will need three goals — and a bit of madness to beat DublinKerry will need three goals — and a bit of madness to beat Dublin

Pep Guardiola wants Phil Foden to demand more playing timePep Guardiola wants Phil Foden to demand more playing time

Solskjaer would sign a version of himself but is happy with his striking optionsSolskjaer would sign a version of himself but is happy with his striking options


Lifestyle

I have a few things to report on this week but in particular I want to talk about a re-tasting of the wines of Mandrarossa, an excellent Sicilian producer I mentioned first a year ago.Wine with Leslie Williams

I discovered a new refill shop near where I live. It is a great addition to the neighbourhood, you can bring jars or your own bags and purchase the amount of nuts, seeds, rice or toiletries that suits you. I filled a jar with a scoop of fresh and perky walnuts on my last visit and I have been using them in my baking and cooking ever since.Michelle Darmody: Baking with walnuts

The birthplace of Irish hospitality is undoubtedly east Cork thanks to Myrtle Allen and her Ballymaloe House and the market town of Midleton, long time host of one of the country’s original farmer’s markets, is the very natural HQ for the upcoming fEAST food festival (September 1-8) although events span the region.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Anyone who has children can attest to the healing and restorative powers of a solo trip to the supermarket.Lindsay Woods: I had forgotten what a gargantuan task it feels to attempt the weekly shop with a toddler in tow

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »