News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Zidane wants Real Madrid to treat Sociedad quarter-final clash like a final

Zidane wants Real Madrid to treat Sociedad quarter-final clash like a final
By Press Association
Wednesday, February 05, 2020 - 09:55 PM

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has urged his stars to treat their last-eight Copa del Rey clash against Real Sociedad like a final.

Madrid, who are three points clear of Barcelona at the summit of La Liga, turn their attentions to progressing to the semi-final of the revamped cup tournament on Thursday.

Zidane’s side will be favourites to reach the last four after extending their unbeaten run to 21 matches following a 1-0 victory against Atletico Madrid last weekend.

Sociedad meanwhile head into Thursday’s clash at the Bernabeu with three defeats from their last four outings.

But Zidane said: “It’s a final, not a quarter-final. We have to be focused, concentrated and involved in the match from the start.

“It’s a single-leg game and they’re not going to give anything away. We’re up against a great team that plays very good football and is going to come and do things right.

“We are good and happy, but this is a long season. We haven’t won anything, and we have to continue in the same way.

“You can be happy when you have won something. I’m only working on this match, which is the next one and it’s coming now.”

Zidane could be boosted by the return of Eden Hazard for Real’s quarter-final encounter.

The former Chelsea star has been sidelined for more than two months after sustaining an ankle fracture during his side’s Champions League 2-2 draw against Paris St Germain in November.

“Eden’s had a bad injury and now he’s slowly getting better,” added Zidane. “You’ll see if he’s called up. We’re happy to have him for a long time.

“The team is doing very well physically and it’s all because of the work we’re doing. We play every three days and we always have to show that we’re doing well and that we want more.”

Martin Odegaard is set to line up for Sociedad against his parent club at the Bernabueu.

The midfielder, who joined Real as a 16-year-old in 2015, has impressed during his loan spell at Sociedad with four goals in 20 league appearances this term.

“I like Odegaard, but I don’t think about the future,” said Zidane of the Norwegian who has made just two first-team appearances for Madrid.

“He’s our player and we’re happy with the way he’s playing for Real Sociedad.

“Tomorrow he will be on the opposite team and will try to do well for Real Sociedad. We must think about our own game and what we are going to do.”

Copa del ReyReal MadridZinedine ZidaneSpanish Copa del ReyReal SociedadReal Madrid vs Real SociedadSantiago Bernabeu

More in this Section

Cork county board to repay €1.2m for Páirc Uí Chaoimh ‘cash flow issue’Cork county board to repay €1.2m for Páirc Uí Chaoimh ‘cash flow issue’

VAR offsides ‘could be tweaked’ – Premier League chief executive MastersVAR offsides ‘could be tweaked’ – Premier League chief executive Masters

Rooney books FA Cup reunion with Manchester UnitedRooney books FA Cup reunion with Manchester United

Ro-Shaun Williams’ own goal sees Liverpool youngsters edge Shrewsbury FA Cup replayRo-Shaun Williams’ own goal sees Liverpool youngsters edge Shrewsbury FA Cup replay


Lifestyle

They’re crab cakes made with tinned crab meat.Vietnamese crab cakes recipe

Meat-free, simply and you can serve it with whatever you fancy.Ragu recipe with tomato, lentil and aubergine

Surrounded by forest and river, this fairy-tale property is one of the most exciting openings of the year, says Sarah Marshall.All you need to know about Arctic Bath – Sweden’s cold therapy spa hotel

This therapeutic technique is gaining popularity, as evidence of its fast-acting benefits grows. Abi Jackson finds out more.What is Emotional Freedom Technique? How ‘tapping’ can help with everything from anxiety to PTSD

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »