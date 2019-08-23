News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Zidane not contemplating Navas departure

Zidane not contemplating Navas departure
By Press Association
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 04:25 PM

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is not contemplating the exit of goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The goalkeeper was left on the bench for the 3-1 opening day win against Celta Vigo and has been linked with a move to Paris St Germain.

However, speaking on the eve of his team’s first LaLiga home game of the season, Zidane said he was not thinking about the possibility of losing the Costa Rica international.

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas is reportedly inteesting Paris St Germain (PA)
Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas is reportedly inteesting Paris St Germain (PA)

The former French international said at a press conference reported by the club website: “He is, has been and will always be an important player for us and the possibility (of him leaving) isn’t something I’m considering.

“He’s here and we can’t control what goes on outside of here. There’s no change to the situation. We’ll have a lot of games and I’m going to play him.”

On opponents Real Valladolid, Zidane added: “It’s not an easy game, there are no easy games here, there are no straightforward ones.

“Nowadays you simply can’t say that you’re up against Valladolid and are going to win. In football, you’ve got to go out and prove it on the pitch.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane does not expect Real Valladolid to roll over at he Bernabeu (PA)
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane does not expect Real Valladolid to roll over at he Bernabeu (PA)

“They’re a brave side and will come here looking to put in a good performance.”

Gareth Bale could continue in the side after his performance in the LaLiga opener at Celta Vigo, while James Rodriguez is also fighting for a place in the starting line-up after his return from Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Valladolid head coach Sergio wants his side to defend well and be competitive against Real.

Gareth Bale may feature for Real (PA)
Gareth Bale may feature for Real (PA)

At a press conference reported by his club’s website, Sergio said: “For this match you don’t need to motivate players. We want to compete well as a team.”

Valladolid opened the campaign with a 2-1 win at Real Betis but the manager added: “The victory of the other day is an incentive but we are aware that doing well against Real Madrid is very difficult.

“We must go with tranquillity, confidence and impudence, pose a serious game and try to hurt them.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Pep Guardiola expected David Silva to be Premier League flopPep Guardiola expected David Silva to be Premier League flop

Winless Chelsea side is more dangerous, says Norwich boss FarkeWinless Chelsea side is more dangerous, says Norwich boss Farke

Mauricio Pochettino on his team selections: Tottenham are not a charityMauricio Pochettino on his team selections: Tottenham are not a charity

Five talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League actionFive talking points ahead of this weekend’s Premier League action

LaLigapreviewReal MadridReal ValladolidSergio GonzalezZinedine ZidaneSpanish La LigaTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Jones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face IrelandJones hoping ‘Kamikaze kids’ Curry and Underhill will be fit to face Ireland

Pepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss EmeryPepe 'ready to have more minutes' in Liverpool game, says Arsenal boss Emery

MMA move for ex-England rugby playerMMA move for ex-England rugby player

Nkoudou leaves Spurs for BesiktasNkoudou leaves Spurs for Besiktas


Lifestyle

A parent coach says parents are often the best judge of how to care for their baby – and explains how they can learn to have faith in their intuition.Ask an expert: How can I know what’s best for my baby?

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 23, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

Leslie Williams sampled the seafood at Cavistons in Dublin.Restaurant Review: Cavistons - Charming staff, the freshest fish, solid cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »