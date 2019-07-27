News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Zidane ‘hurt’ following Real Madrid’s heavy friendly defeat to rivals Atletico

Zidane ‘hurt’ following Real Madrid’s heavy friendly defeat to rivals Atletico
Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 11:24 AM

Zinedine Zidane admitted he was “hurt” after Real Madrid lost a chaotic pre-season friendly 7-3 to city rivals Atletico.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa scored four goals and was sent off as Real were embarrassed in New Jersey.

Joao Felix, a big-money summer signing from Benfica, scored his first Atletico goal before Real made a belated comeback from 6-0 down.

“I’m not concerned, but I’m hurt,” Real manager Zidane said at his post-match press conference, reported on the club’s official website.

“You don’t play to lose. But we can’t be looking backwards.

“It was a bad game and now we have to focus on what went wrong, so we can try and make sure it doesn’t happen again in the next match.

“We don’t need to dwell on it, this is a pre-season game. They were better in every respect and that’s all there is to it.”

The build-up to the game was dominated by reports of Gareth Bale being set to leave Real and join Chinese club Jiangsu Suning.

Bale started on the bench and came on for the final 30 minutes of a game in which Nacho, Karim Benzema and Javi Hernandez scored for Real.

“We can’t be pleased with this defeat, that much is clear,” said Zidane.

“We just really lacked the intensity you need at this level. But I’m convinced I’ve got a team here that is going to compete at the top level. We’ll be motivated and hungry to keep going, I have no doubt about it.

“I’m convinced we’re going to have a good season. This won’t change what we’re looking to achieve this season. The players are not letting me down, we’re just preparing for the new season and we have to remain calm. We have to be ready for when LaLiga comes around.”

Atletico boss Diego Simeone told his club’s official website: “We prepared the game knowing it was a derby.

“We played well and I told the lads. The players are very excited.

“The goal is to arrive at the first LaLiga match in the best possible shape.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Man in hospital after stabbing in DublinMan in hospital after stabbing in Dublin

Death of 21-year-old from brain tumour ‘not fair’, father saysDeath of 21-year-old from brain tumour ‘not fair’, father says

South Africa hold New Zealand to draw thanks to late Herschel Jantjies trySouth Africa hold New Zealand to draw thanks to late Herschel Jantjies try

Noel Edmonds reaches ‘£5m’ settlement deal with LloydsNoel Edmonds reaches ‘£5m’ settlement deal with Lloyds

Diego CostaDiego SimeonefootballGareth BaleZinedine ZidaneAtletico MadridReal Madrid

More in this Section

Against this boa constrictor Kilkenny will come up shy, but Wexford may notAgainst this boa constrictor Kilkenny will come up shy, but Wexford may not

Kolasinac ‘a hero’ for protecting team-mate Ozil and their wives in knife attackKolasinac ‘a hero’ for protecting team-mate Ozil and their wives in knife attack

Molly Mayne collects second medal and Ireland's fourth at European Youth OlympicsMolly Mayne collects second medal and Ireland's fourth at European Youth Olympics

Mind the gap - the dangerous leap from provincial champions to All-Ireland contendersMind the gap - the dangerous leap from provincial champions to All-Ireland contenders


Lifestyle

From pastel shades to lippy shades, colourful bowls to glorious garlands and eco-friendly candles, Esther N McCarthy delivers an interesting array for you to choose from.Wish List: This week's top buys for your home

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »