Zidane gives no guarantees on Bale’s Real Madrid future

Zinedine Zidane offered no assurances on Gareth Bale’s Real Madrid future after whistles were directed at the Welshman during their 2-1 victory over Eibar at the Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema struck twice in the second half following a goal from Marc Cardona, who scored with the first shot on target of the match in the 39th minute.

Benzema had two efforts ruled offside before he headed home twice in the second half to give his side the win.

But Bale was the subject of much of the frustration of the home crowd, who also booed their side off as they trailed at the break.

Zidane was coy on Bale’s future after the match.

He told a press conference reported by marca.com: “We will see [whether Bale will still be at the club next season].”

“Gareth is a Real Madrid player with two years left on his contract.”

The Frenchman, who has won three of his four matches since returning as manager, added: “We’re not happy about the whistles, but the public comes to see their team do well.

“There was a reaction and I’m left with that, the public knows that the season is over, that we play to try and finish second.”

Zidane made it clear he was unhappy with his side’s first-half performance, adding: “We had to change our performance because we could not continue like in the first half.

“(In the second half) we played more as a team, we ran more, we did it together and the game changed.

“We had to congratulate all the players, they changed the match, they helped a lot in the field.”

Zidane added goalscorer Benzema had always been important but that he can change the perception of him now that he’s scoring more goals.

“Karim knows that the team has been important to him,” Zidane said. “I’m happy for him, but everyone had that ambition and pride to win. They all pulled the car.”

Eibar boss Jose Luis Medilibar was critical of the two goals conceded by his players.

“The result is what it is,” he told a press conference reported by marca.com.

“They had two goals and one for us, Madrid have not played well yet you know they will have their chances.

“They wear you out and they know how to take advantage of it, although we cannot afford two goals in two crossed deliveries.”

- Press Association