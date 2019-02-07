NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Zaha hit with one-match ban for sarcastic applause of referee

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 04:33 PM

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has been given a one-match ban by the Football Association for improper conduct.

The charge relates to the Premier League game against Southampton at St Mary’s on January 30, where Zaha sarcastically applauded referee Andre Marriner and was subsequently sent off for a second yellow card.

The 26-year-old, who has also been fined £10,000, will not serve the suspension immediately as he can decide whether he wants to appeal against the decision, making him available for the home match against West Ham this weekend.

The FA said in a statement: “Wilfried Zaha has been suspended for one match following an independent regulatory commission hearing yesterday (06 February 2019). He was also fined £10,000.

“The suspension is not currently effective whilst the player considers his right of appeal.

“The Crystal Palace forward accepted a charge of improper conduct, which followed his behaviour after a second-half dismissal during the game against Southampton on 30 January 2019.”

Zaha received two yellow cards during the 1-1 draw with Southampton, meaning he missed his side’s 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday. The one-match ban from the FA will be an additional punishment.

Palace are 14th in the Premier League, four points above the relegation zone. Zaha is pivotal to their chances of remaining in the top flight, contributing four goals and five assists in the league so far this season.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Crystal PalaceFootball AssociationPremier LeagueThe FAWilfried Zaha

More on this topic

Siewert will seek advice from former boss Wagner in bid to keep Huddersfield up

Away-day slump must end at Huddersfield – Emery

Local objections to Mitchelstown gaming arcade to be heard in court, as Perks applies for licence

Pat Fitzpatrick on why honesty might not be the best policy when it comes to relationships

More in this Section

Sports law expert says Cardiff could be docked points if they don’t pay for Sala

Siewert will seek advice from former boss Wagner in bid to keep Huddersfield up

NUIG through to Fitzgibbon Cup semi finals as LIT rue missed chances

Away-day slump must end at Huddersfield – Emery


Lifestyle

Darina’s recipes for the Chinese New Year

Sweet treats to make with kids this Valentine's Day

I do, I do, I do: Anna Geary says yes to life, laughter and love

Protein might star in the fitness-nutrition scene, but could you be consuming too much?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »