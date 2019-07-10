'You're excluding people': Megan Rapinoe delivers powerful message to Donald Trump on national TV

World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe has addressed Donald Trump on national TV to say his message is excluding people.

Rapinoe was criticised by the US President for saying "I'm not going to the f***ing White House" in a clip released during the World Cup. He challenged her on Twitter, saying "Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!"

The US went on to retain their World Cup title, with Rapinoe, the team's co-captain, winning the Golden Ball (for best player) and Golden Boot (as top scorer).

"I would not go, and every teammate that I've talked to explicitly about it would not go," Rapinoe told CNN last night.

"I would not go and every teammate that I've talked to specifically about it would not go."

"I don't think anyone on the team has any interest in lending the platform that we've worked so hard to build, and the things that we fight for, and the way that we live our life - I don't think that we want that to be co-opted or corrupted by this administration."

She, however, said they'd be happy to accept invites to Washington from congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rapinoe was then asked to address Trump directly, facing the camera as she delivered her message to the president.

"Your message is excluding people. You're excluding me. You're excluding people that look like me. You're excluding people of color. You're excluding... Americans that maybe support you."

"I would say that your message is excluding people," said Rapinoe, who doesn't sing during the playing of the national anthem as a protest.

You’re excluding me. You’re excluding people that look like me. You’re excluding people of colour. You’re excluding Americans that maybe support you.

"I think that we need to have a reckoning with the message that you have and what you’re saying about ‘Make America Great Again’. I think that you’re harking back to an era that was not great for everyone. It might have been great for a few people, and maybe America is great for a few people right now, but it’s not great for enough Americans in this world.

"I think that we have a responsibility, each and every one of us, you have an incredible responsibility as the chief of this country, to take care of every single person, and you need to do better for everyone."