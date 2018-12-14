Young Irish striker named Premier League 2 Player of the Month

Ireland's young star Aaron Connolly has been named the Premier League 2 Player of the Month for November.

The Brighton striker has 17 goals in the under-23 competition this season and hit the net three times in November.

Connolly, 18, also scored a hat-trick in the Checkatrade Trophy against MK Dons in a 3-2 victory.

The Ireland under-age international has travelled with the senior Brighton squad already this season but has yet to make a matchday squad.

He said on social media that delighted with the award, adding that it has "been a good month personally and for the team".

Connolly is among a number of young Irish attackers with a growing reputation.

Tottenham's Troy Parrott signed his first contract with the club last summer.

He recently helped fire Spurs past Barcelona in the Uefa Youth League as well as hitting a sublime goal against Inter Milan in the same competition.

Elsewhere Norwich youngster Adam Idah has continued to produce and along with Parrott was namechecked by new Ireland U21 manager, and future senior boss, Stephen Kenny last month.

“Lee O’Connor, Michael Obafemi [Southampton] and Caoimhin Kelleher [Liverpool] — they’re all available for the U21s this year,” he said.

“There have been other players who have been really doing well through the groups. It’s not fair to mention players, but obviously Adam Idah [Norwich City] and Troy Parrott, people like that have caught the eye.”